Mrs. Pei-Chi Tsai Recognized as Embryologist of the Month

The American College of Embryology has announced that Mrs. Pei-Chi Tsai, MS, EMA, Reproductive Laboratory Supervisor at Advanced Fertility Center of Texas, has been honored as Embryologist of the Month.

Mrs. Tsai received this honor in recognition of her outstanding service helping infertility patients to fulfill their dream of having a family.

Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr. Michael Allon said, "We are honored that Pei-Chi Tsai's hard and dedicated work has been recognized by American College of Embryology. Tsai is not just providing her technical expertise but truly cares about the outcome of every patient. She will oftentimes consult with our patients and put them at ease when they are anxiously awaiting the results of their embryo development. We are so fortunate to have Pei-Chi as she not only has great laboratory skills but great compassion to our patients."

Tsai is a laboratory supervisor for AFCT Advanced Fertility Center of Texas and Omni-Med Laboratories. She is an expert on IVF, ICSI, embryo culture, embryo transfer, semen analysis, and cryo-preservation. She graduated from the National Chen-Kong University in Taiwan with a Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Technology, interned at Stanford University and graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Master’s Degree in Reproductive Laboratory Science.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/IVF-Doctors/Egg-Donating/prweb11282977.htm