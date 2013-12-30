Music Tech Startup, Lively, Launches Updated App

Just in time for lofty 2014 plans and partnerships, Lively continues to take music industry by storm with the new mobile app.

Lively, the Seattle-based music technology startup that connects fans to their favorite performers by providing high-quality audio and video recordings of live performances, announced today it has launched the latest version of its award-winning mobile app.

Lively is poised to have a breakout year in 2014. Artists, labels, and industry partners are seeing the value in working with Lively. The company has created an innovative way to create an additional revenue stream, while delivering previously unavailable content directly to fans via their smart phones and encouraging concert-goers to put away their devices and enjoy the moment.

In order to continue to be inventive and grow its fan base, Lively’s internal development team has launched version two of the Lively app. The app was updated with the mobile-first experience top-of-mind. New features include:



Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A sharp new menu providing easy-access to the growing list of available shows and content in music, comedy, fashion, talk, and more.

Sharing capabilities and access to social channels available on the swipe and scroll menu.

Additional swipe gestures for easy navigation throughout the app.

The ability to build playlists and share tracks from lists or the entire library.

With these changes, the app’s performance has doubled in quality and speed. The code is slim (less than 1,000 lines) and Lively’s server architecture is ready for a high-level of cloud traffic (100,000+ simultaneous downloads).

“I couldn't be more proud of our development team,” said Lively’s Senior Vice President of Product and Technical Operations Dan Horton. “With the latest upgrades made to the app, Lively is able to leverage the latest technologies allowing us to push the envelope and spark change in the music industry through the use of our innovative systems.”

Lively’s patent-pending Lively Audio Manager (LAM) allows the company to make live recordings available in the app. The LAM is a free application for the iPad that allows audio engineers to record a stereo mix from any sound board and, after the touch of a button, record any live performance. After the recording is complete, the ready-to-purchase recordings are sent directly to the app. Together the LAM and the Lively app are providing a new source of engagement and revenue for performers and brand partners.

“The Lively Audio Manager is by far the simplest tool I have used for recording live shows at a great quality,” said Audio Engineer Ryan Ricketts. “The setup is so simple. There’s nothing better than plugging in, hitting record and listening to a master show you just recorded. Lively has nailed it.”

After its initial launch in May, Lively’s team has quadrupled in size and has moved into a state-of-the-art facility in Seattle. The startup has worked with more than 110 artists in 47 unique venues across the country and has delivered thousands of app downloads. Lively’s event space, the Lively Lounge, has hosted 14 artists and seen upwards of 700 attendees for private shows and events, including hosting the Pacific Northwest Recording Academy’s Grammy Nomination Telecast party, Mycle Wastman’s holiday concert and a Budweiser-sponsored music showcase featuring rising stars Hunter Hunted.

Lively has some big plans coming up in 2014, including new music and brand partnerships and a major presence at SXSW in Austin, TX in March.

About Lively

Lively is a Seattle-based direct-to-fan mobile platform which aims to bring performers and fans together by providing high-quality audio and video recordings of live performances through an app-based interface. The app is available for download on iOS, Android and Windows Phone. Artists and performers can use Lively to easily record and upload audio of live performances for purchase by fans immediately following a show, while professional video can be made available within 24 hours. Through the Lively platform, performers can create, market, and profit from their content, while giving fans a new way to interact with their favorite bands, artists and comedians and discover entirely new performances. For more information, visit http://www.getlive.ly. Follow Lively on Facebook at facebook.com/LivelyLLC or on Twitter @LivelyLLC.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2014/01/prweb11452416.htm