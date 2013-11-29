National SEO Company in Utah's Own; SEO National Calls Layton City Home

SEO National is a leading provider of internet marketing fulfillment and recently opened a physical office in Layton, Utah.

SEO National, an exclusive internet marketing company, recently brought their fulfillment to a new office in Davis County, Utah. The move stems from the company's interest in assisting start up companies and small businesses in Utah's current trend of rapid business growth.

President of SEO National, Damon Burton, comments, "Utah has really established itself on the map lately. Utah County is driving a lot of successful tech startups. When it comes to new innovations online, Utah is regularly recognized for being a driving force of that innovation." He continues, "Along with 'virtual' companies taking off in Utah, development of physical small business shops is growing too. Davis County is a hotbed for new businesses. We felt by opening up a physical location for an SEO company in Utah that we could offer personalized fulfillment and contribute to Utah's online economic growth."

As a national internet marketing firm, SEO National has had runaway success with everything from online retailers to offline manufacturers, powerful East Coast attorneys to brokers of luxury items like yachts and private jets. The company has been around since 2007 and has lead the way in innovation of search engine optimization fulfillment. In a world of regular algorithm updates from Google, SEO National hasn't lost a step in pushing out online press for their clients.

"SEO is a new game these days," says Damon. He continues, "A few years ago, search engine optimization was like the wild, wild west. 'SEO companies' were throwing everything at the wall. I knew that one day Google would come and clean up shop. 2012 and 2013 has been that time of Google doing just that."

Search engines, like Google, are regularly innovating the way they interpret the value of websites and how they place them in rankings as to give their customer, the searchers, the best experience (results). The last two years has become a case of "survival of the fittest" with internet marketing companies, and for SEO National it is just another day at the office.

Damon remarks, "Luckily, our internet marketing team has always been forward thinking. In a time when SEO agencies where seeing how far they could bend the rules we were taking precautions to not have to worry about bending rules. Instead, we followed the rules and fine tuned our fulfillment over the years while our competitors were taking it day-by-day." He adds, "Internet marketing is much like the stock market before the recession. Everyone was happy. Everyone was living the dream. No one thought anything could go wrong." Mr. Burton continues with a comparison. "Those investment managers that were forward thinking were able to save their clients when the recession hit. They saw it coming. They protected their investments and their customers. That's the same thing how we have been with our marketing fulfillment over the years. In a time where Google algorithm updates have crushed the competition and put many out of business over night, including their clients that lost all of their internet traffic, we are striving. SEO National is polished and on top of our game more than ever."

Internet marketing is a diverse beast, particularly search engine optimization. SEO National has taken their expertise of search engines and opened up shop in Utah to offer advise and insight to all of the new businesses being developed throughout Davis County. If you're interested in a free consultation visit http://www.SEOnational.com, call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285), or visit them in person at 195 E Gentile St in Layton, Utah.

