New Business Solutions is Proud to Announce Membership into Advertising Specialty Institute

Membership into ASI and a new online catalog has New Business Solutions growing.

New Business Solutions Inc. has just been accepted for membership into the largest media and marketing organization in the world serving the advertising specialty. ASI (Advertising Specialty Institute) has been the gold standard for both distributors and suppliers in the advertising specialty industry for over 50 years, according to their website. New Business Solutions is excited to utilize their membership to continue providing the best products to their customers.

New Business Solutions also has a new online catalog available at http://nbsdisplays.espwebsite.com. With over 780,000 products, the catalog is one of the largest and most innovative collections of premium promotional products on the internet. With their new membership and catalog, New Business Solutions is now the one-stop-shop for all POP, POS and promotional products needs.

New Business Solutions offers custom made products, designed and manufactured to customer specifications. Their in-house team of designers and graphic artists are able to create stunning designs and products that stay with customers, on average, over six months.

For more information, visit their website: http://www.nbsdisplays.com.

About the company:

Over the past 30 years, New Business Solutions has developed into a local and internationally recognized producer of quality Point of Purchase Displays and Store fixtures.

NBS utilizes a mixture of traditional craftsmanship and the latest innovative technology to design and create products directly in line with customer specifications. Their sales, engineering, manufacturing and customer service departments are involved in every step of the project from inception all the way through delivery. NBS produces quality, affordable display and fixture solutions domestically at their corporate headquarters and production facility on Long Island, New York.

New Business Solutions also has Global solutions to fit their customer’s needs. With production capabilities in Asia and Europe, NBS has Strategic partnerships with several manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, Poland and Germany. All production and distribution is monitored by an NBS team of production and quality specialists to ensure that all product specifications are met and followed through in a time sensitive manner.

