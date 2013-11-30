New Drug Rehab Hotline is Helping People in Beaumont Find Recovery

Drug Rehab Beaumont creates a new toll-free hotline to provide addicts with information on drug rehab.

Substance abuse can affect each addict differently. For many who suffer from drug and alcohol addiction in Beaumont, TX, finding reliable information about rehab programs can be difficult. Drug Rehab Beaumont has created a new hotline to help for addicts who are seeking to achieve and maintain sobriety. The goal of the hotline is to create awareness of the rehab and treatment options available to people who suffer from substance abuse in Beaumont. The hotline also helps gives addicts an opportunity to voice their concerns or questions to qualified addiction specialists.

The hotline can be accessed by dialing toll-free (409) 242-5208. Highly-trained addiction counselors are standing by to offer assistance at all hours. Adults and teens are encouraged to call to receive information on how a drug rehab center can help any addict overcome chemical dependency. Counselors can also offer advice and guidance for those who have a close friend or loved one who needs help.

Drug Rehab Beaumont has also created a website, http://www.drugrehab-beaumonttx.com, where people can learn more about drug treatment facilities and therapy options. Teenagers who suffer from a drug or alcohol addiction can enroll in a 45-day inpatient treatment program. Adults can receive specialized treatment based on their individual struggles with addiction as well.

About Drug Rehab Beaumont:

By calling the substance abuse hotline at Drug Rehab Beaumont, addicts can dramatically improve their chances of achieving and maintaining sobriety. Please call (409) 242-5208 or visit http://www.drugrehab-beaumonttx.com for more information on how a drug rehab center can help you or your loved one overcome substance abuse and addiction.

