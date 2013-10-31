New York, NY Gum Disease Patients can Now Receive Gentle Gum Disease Surgery with a Laser from Dr. Neda Azadivatan of Precision Periodontics & Dental Implants

Dr. Neda Azadivatan of Precision Periodontics & Dental Implants brings the latest in gum disease surgery to New York City’s midtown residents who find that simply brushing and flossing daily is not enough to prevent periodontitis. The Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP) is a minimally-invasive, highly-effective method of treating gum disease in less time and minimal discomfort.

Dr. Neda Azadivatan of Precision Periodontics & Dental Implants brings midtown NYC residents advanced gum disease surgery options with the new Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP). New Yorkers will enjoy the benefits of LANAP which include minimal pain, bleeding, and reduced gum recession. When compared to traditional surgery options, LANAP offers faster healing times and increased stabilization of gum and bone tissue.

Traditional gum disease surgery involves a scalpel that literally cuts out diseased gum tissue and, inevitably, removes some healthy tissue along the way. When performing laser gum disease surgery, Dr. Azadivatan positions the laser to focus on areas of infection to essentially be vaporized by the laser. Tartar or calculus build-up is then removed and the laser is used once again, this time to seal the tissue around the surgical area to prevent renewed infection. Some patients may feel a light sensation of warmth as the laser works on the gums but minimal pain or discomfort is typically associated with LANAP, making it highly popular with patients.

Many people may think that by brushing and flossing daily they can avoid gum disease. While that does contribute greatly and is always encouraged, it is not a guarantee that one will not face gum disease at some point.

If you are concerned that brushing and flossing daily are not enough to keep your gums healthy and you notice signs of redness or tenderness in your gums, Dr. Azadivatan invites you to call or visit her office to learn about LANAP.

About The Doctor

Precision Periodontics & Dental Implants is a periodontal practice offering personalized dental care for patients in New York, NY. Dr. Neda Azadivatan is a graduate of New York University and completed her periodontal training at the University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey. Dr. Azadivatan provides dental implants in Manhattan, NY and belongs to the one percent of dental professionals providing the LANAP FDA cleared laser procedure for gum disease and periodontal treatment. As a quality-minded periodontist, Dr. Neda directs and works closely with the technicians who provide assistance and construct the materials used in periodontal treatments. To learn more about Precision Periodontics & Dental Implants and their dental services, visit their website at http://www.midtownlaserperio.com and call (646) 863-8086.

