New York Vein Treatment Center Launches Campaign on Varicose Veins

New York Vein Treatment Center is launching a new health campaign via social media about eliminating varicose veins.

The New York Vein Treatment Center launching a new social media campaign to help educate the public about varicose vein treatment in NYC. While not an emergency on their own, if left untreated varicose veins may advance and cause leg ulcerations and skin changes, says the New York based vein center. The center hopes the information it provides will encourage patients to eliminate varicosities in a timely manner.

Dr. Lev Khitin, a vascular specialist in Manhattan at the New York Vein Treatment Center, explains that varicose veins can be eliminated through minimally invasive procedures. "Treatments such as Endovenous LASER and Radiofrequency Therapy eliminate varicosities quickly, safely, with no pain and with permanent results. The procedures on average take about twenty minutes. There are no restrictions or special requirements after them. Every patient can return to her normal life style immediately after the procedure."

The NYC vein specialists at the New York Vein Treatment Center encourage patients to treat their varicose veins before more serious problems arrive. More information on this topic will be made available through the center’s social media outlets, including Facebook and Twitter. This campaign will run throughout the month of November.

For more information, visit: http://www.veinstreatment.com.

Varicose Vein Treatment Options

Varicose veins and spider veins are extremely common in men and women. While spider veins are very small, reddish veins on the surface of the skin, varicose veins are much larger, bulging, tangled veins that may appear bluish in color. Men and women suffer from varicose veins, although women are much more likely to have them.

Today, patients have access to a number of effective varicose vein treatment options. Advancements in technology and medicine have led to the development of safe, effective, minimally invasive treatment modalities that provide excellent, most importantly permanent results with no side-effects or downtime. Some of these modalities are foam- sclerotherapy and cryo-sclero, radio-frequency ablation, micro-phlebectomy, endovenous LASER obliteration and many others.

About New York Vein Treatment Center

The New York Vein Treatment Center (NYVTC) was established in 2002 as a medical facility devoted exclusively to the treatment of varicose veins, spider veins, and related venous disorders. The NYVTC is the most comprehensive treatment center in New York, with the latest techniques and state-of-the-art equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of venous diseases. Sclerotherapy, cryo sclerotherapy, foam and duplex-guided sclerotherapy, LASER therapy, micro-phlebectomy, TIGO®, EndoLASER®, ClariVein® obliteration, Trellis® thrombectomy and lysis are only some of multiple therapeutic modalities currently employed by NYVTC.

The founder, president, and leading physician of the NYVTC Dr. Lev M. Khitin is a well-known and respected surgeon, board-certified in cardiac, general, thoracic, and vascular surgery, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of American College of Cardio-Vascular Surgery and of American College of Cardiology and a Fellow of American Society of Phlebology and American College of Phlebology among many other professional societies and organizations.

