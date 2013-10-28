NJBIZ Names Marketsmith, Inc. to List of Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey

Woman-Owned Business and Marketing Firm Honored by NJBIZ for its Company Growth and Client Successes in New Jersey During 2013

Marketsmith, a direct response marketing firm specializing in harnessing the power of data-driven technology, has been named one of New Jersey’s 2013 50 Fast Growing Companies. The honor is presented by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business news publication.

It has been an impressive year of strong growth and expansion for Marketsmith, Inc. The company was ranked #389 on the annual Inc. 500 List, placing #46 for the Marketing & Advertising industry and #18 for the state of New Jersey. Marketsmith, Inc. was also ranked by NJBIZ as the 14th largest woman-owned business in NJ. After just a few short years of partnership, the company's client-partner, Euro-Pro, was named DRMA Marketer of the Year. Additionally, Marketsmith, Inc. welcomed Jill B. Draper, former Senior Vice President at Epsilon, as the new company President.

“We are honored that NJBIZ, Inc. 500 and other reputable media continue to support our growth by recognizing the full spectrum of solutions implemented across our data-driven models,” said Draper, President of Marketsmith. “We are excited to provide strategic solutions for our clients and offer insight that can positively impact a company’s bottom line.”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The NJBIZ 50 Fastest Growing Companies awards program celebrates New Jersey's most dynamic companies who progressively contribute to the success of the state's economic growth and stability. To qualify, companies had to meet selection criteria that included a revenue size of at least $500,000 within the past two out of three years and growth in revenue over a three year period, dating from fiscal year 2010 to 2012.

NJBIZ and the program sponsors will honor this year’s 50 fastest growing companies and announce their ranking live during an awards dinner and ceremony on Tuesday, November 19, 2013 at the Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset, New Jersey. The honorees will also be highlighted in a special supplement to NJBIZ on November 25, 2013.

For more information about Marketsmith’s campaign management and award-winning solutions, please visit http://www.marketsmithinc.com.

About Marketsmith

Founder and CEO, Monica C. Smith, established Marketsmith in 1999 when she recognized a need in the marketplace for a holistic approach to multi-channel marketing. With over $200 million dollars per year in campaign management across TV, radio, print, digital, and direct, and over $1 billion dollars driven annually at retail, Marketsmith has a proven history of success in both launching and managing initiatives for large and small brands. Marketsmith builds and manages direct to consumer business models and specializes in data science to drive business growth for Fortune 500 and other leading enterprises. As a strategic marketing firm specializing in analytics-driven campaign management, Marketsmith provides its clients with tactical plans, which drive accountable results.

Named the 389th fastest growing businesses by Inc. 500, Marketsmith specializes in analytics-driven campaign management that encompasses big data, market research, digital strategies and media management to optimize campaign performance. Marketsmith is committed to innovation and excellence that is substantiated by comprehensive data and a positive ROI for clients. For more information about Marketsmith, visit http://www.MarketsmithInc.com.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/MarketsmithFastCo/NJBIZTop50/prweb11272435.htm