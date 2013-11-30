No Roaming App i-Mobb Now Available to Travel Agents, Vacation Companies, and Other Travel Professionals to Resell

i-Mobb, the free roaming app running on Android and iOS for smartphones, tablets, and iPod Touch devices, has become available for travel agents and other travel professionals to resell.

i-Mobb, a convenient and affordable app that allows users to make and receive calls on their Smartphones or Tablets (Android or iOS) without paying roaming charges, is available for resale by travel agents and others in the industry. The app’s online home, http://www.i-Mobb.com, has important details and information for both customers and resellers.

“Today’s world travelers are independent and tech-savvy, and they’re looking for a way to continue their interconnected lives while abroad. With i-Mobb, the app that lets users avoid roaming fees and make unlimited calls during a trip overseas, resellers can offer the VoIP solution and make extra revenue with no investment. We can’t wait to see what the world’s top travel agencies and professionals can do for their clients with our technology,” said Bernard Drai, CEO of the app company.

i-Mobb allows its users to make and receive international calls as though they were domestic. It assigns each subscriber a temporary local phone number that works just like a user’s at-home number, permitting unlimited calls back to the home country as well as 59 other destinations, at no extra charge. i-Mobb’s subscription-based service also includes a new voicemail system so customers can receive important messages even while abroad. The free roaming app is available for 90% of smartphones and is also compatible with tablets as well as iPod Touch devices as it runs on Android and iOS operating systems.

i-Mobb assists travelers with every aspect of their trips. Prior to departure, the app helps users determine whether they will have Wi-Fi access at their destination. i-Mobb users can also forward their current phone number to the temporary number the app provides, allowing a seamless transition from one country to the next. During the trip, i-Mobb subscribers can make and receive calls as though they were at home, without unnecessary charges or service restrictions. The app also includes features that allow travelers to easily monitor their accounts, track activity, and organize calls. After the trip is over, users can simply remove the free roaming app or contact the company to extend their subscriptions.

i-Mobb is available for use for resident of multitude of countries, currently 38 and growing, including the United States, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Canada, Japan, and the Netherlands, allowing travel agencies and resellers servicing in any of these popular destinations to offer the app to their clients. With i-Mobb, customers can choose the length of their subscription on a weekly basis, with a minimum of just one week. In addition, unlike many similar services, i-Mobb does not place any limits on the number of calls a user can make to his or her home country. With the numerous features i-Mobb offers, resellers who recommend the app to world travelers can rest assured knowing their clients will enjoy fast, intuitive communication powered by the latest technology as well as immidiate extra revenues without any investment.

To learn more about how to become an i-Mobb reseller, travel agents can visit the no roaming app online at http://www.i-Mobb.com. The company is also active on social networks, including Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/IMobbTheGlobe and Twitter at http://twitter.com/IMobbTheGlobe.

