Norman Solovay Joins Mediation.com To Establish Online Presence

The latest practitioner and professional in the field of alternative dispute resolution to join Mediation.com is New York attorney Norman Solovay. In addition to his extensive mediation experience, Solovay has received recognition for inclusion in the New York Trial Lawyers Association list of New York’s 100 best trial lawyers.

Solovay’s interest in and commitment to mediation stretches all the way to his recent election to the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals. During his legal career, he has helped resolve numerous domestic and international disputes out of court through mediation and arbitration. Solovay became active in alternative dispute resolution through a colleague who was chairperson of the American Arbitration Association, initiating a career in mediation and arbitration that has resulted in three books on alternative dispute resolution.

After serving as a mediator in dozens of cases through the U.S. District Court in New York City, mediation became Solovay’s preferred method of alternative dispute resolution. In addition to serving as a mediator, he is also experienced with collaborative law and Mediation-Arbitration.

Solovay’s current practice addresses client concerns about mediation, specifically with regard to mediator quality and credentialing. Many clients who might benefit from mediation are unfamiliar with the process and express worry regarding whether specific mediators have substantive knowledge in the areas of the case. Solovay designed Mediators + More to address that concern by providing a network of talented lawyer-mediators with a diverse range of experience. The practice is geared towards helping clients across the spectrum achieve resolution in their cases more efficiently and effectively through the use of alternative dispute resolution.

Solovay received his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University. After graduation, he served as a Lieutenant in the US Army in a Legal Officer position. He received his LL.B from Columbia Law School, where he was Law Review Editor and a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar.

