North American Title Co. adds Zambrana in Colorado Springs

Zambrana brings escrow experience, bilingual skills and international background to the job

The North American Title Co. office in Colorado Springs has added Carmen Zambrana as an escrow assistant.

Traveling internationally as a military spouse gave Zambrana the opportunity to work for the U.S. government in Korea and as a defense contractor for an international firm in Germany, among other positions. Moving to Colorado Springs 12 years ago, she chose the real estate industry for a new career as an assistant manager and transaction coordinator for a residential brokerage. Shortly thereafter, she refocused her career to the title industry. Zambrana now has more than 10 years’ experience in escrow and is also a bilingual specialist.

“Carmen Zambrana is a welcomed addition to our team with her amazing customer service and excellent work ethic,” said Vice President, Southern Colorado Manager Natalie Koonce. “We will fully utilize her bilingual skills and escrow experience as well as her desire to serve our valued customers.”

Zambrana was born and raised in Puerto Rico. Her husband’s military career took them and their three children all over the world. She is located at North American Title Company’s Southern Colorado division office at 1730 Chapel Hills Drive, Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920, telephone number (713) 598-5355.

