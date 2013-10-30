NYIP Launches New Online Photography Course

The New York Institute of Photography (NYIP) this week introduced a brand new online learning center that will deliver online photography courses to students all over the world. The first course offered online is the Fundamentals of Digital Photography Course, NYIP’s lower priced introductory course.

NYIP has been training photographers since 1910. Throughout its history, the delivery method and the way it offered courses has changed multiple times. In the early days, NYIP was a residential school with classes in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Chicago. In 1975, NYIP converted to a distance education model, offering home-study courses to students all over the world. And now, NYIP has launched their first 100% online course.

The NYIP online learning center is accessible via desktop or laptop computer, smartphone or tablet, wherever students have an internet connection. Students will never have to leave their course materials behind. They can access everything they need all in one place – lessons, audio clips, brand new HD video training, tests and projects.

In the future, the school plans to move all of their courses online. But the first course available via this new platform is the Fundamentals of Digital Photography Course. NYIP’s Fundamentals Course is the perfect introductory course for anyone with an interest in photography. It teaches students how to master their digital camera in order to capture professional-quality photos.

“Our students' appetite for photography training is great, and we want to do everything we can to make our courses accessible to anyone who is interested,” said Chris Corradino, Faculty Director of NYIP. “With our new online learning center, NYIP students will be able to immediately access everything they need, no matter where they are.”

The Fundamentals of Digital Photography Course costs $499, but students who pay in full up front will save money. Students can also choose to receive physical course materials in addition to the online course for an additional fee.

For more information on NYIP’s Fundamentals of Digital Photography Course, or to enroll in the New York Institute of Photography, visit http://www.nyip.edu or call 1-800-445-7279.

About NYIP

The New York Institute of Photography offers five great photography courses. Founded in 1910, NYIP is the oldest and largest photography school in the world, having successfully trained thousands of photographers over more than 100 years. Located in the heart of the art capital of the world, New York City, NYIP brings high quality photography education straight to its students’ doors. NYIP is owned and operated by Distance Education Co., LLC, which also operates the New York Institute of Art and Design, the premier home-study school for creative professionals.

