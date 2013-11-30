Orange County Holiday Mixer Invites Local Owners, Entrepreneurs and Professionals
oGoing invites local business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals to the annual Orange County Holiday Mixer on Thursday, December 12 at 6 pm in Newport Beach, CA for a fun evening of food, celebration and networking.
Irvine, CA (PRWEB) November 30, 2013
oGoing, USA's leading small business social media marketing network, invites local business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals to the annual Orange County Holiday Mixer on Thursday, December 12 at 6 pm in Newport Beach, CA.
Register for the Orange County Holiday Mixer
The Orange County Holiday Mixer will include fun intros, plenty of laughs, charity raffle, speed networking and mingling.
"Do you love delicious, mouth-watering, hot Indian entrees? Come hungry! You are going to love the food and the place. I invite all local Southern California professionals to attend our annual holiday mixer and celebrate the holidays." Sanjay Dalal, founder / CEO, oGoing
25% of the proceeds will be donated to Olive Crest Foundation in Orange County, helping abused, neglected and at-risk children, and Typhoon Haiyan relief efforts.
What: Orange County Holiday Mixer
When: Thursday, December 12 at 6 pm
Where: Saagar Fine Cuisine of India
4241 MacArthur Boulevard
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Register for the Orange County Holiday Mixer
About oGoing:
oGoing.com is USA's leading small business social media marketing network. oGoing gives owners, service providers and entrepreneurs a powerful social media marketing platform that promotes the business, attracts new customers, boosts online visibility, improves website traffic and accelerates sales.
oGoing Helps Small Businesses Find New Customers! Join oGoing and Boost Your Business.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11381396.htm