Orange County Holiday Mixer Invites Local Owners, Entrepreneurs and Professionals

oGoing, USA's leading small business social media marketing network, invites local business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals to the annual Orange County Holiday Mixer on Thursday, December 12 at 6 pm in Newport Beach, CA.

Register for the Orange County Holiday Mixer

The Orange County Holiday Mixer will include fun intros, plenty of laughs, charity raffle, speed networking and mingling.

"Do you love delicious, mouth-watering, hot Indian entrees? Come hungry! You are going to love the food and the place. I invite all local Southern California professionals to attend our annual holiday mixer and celebrate the holidays." Sanjay Dalal, founder / CEO, oGoing

25% of the proceeds will be donated to Olive Crest Foundation in Orange County, helping abused, neglected and at-risk children, and Typhoon Haiyan relief efforts.

What: Orange County Holiday Mixer

When: Thursday, December 12 at 6 pm

Where: Saagar Fine Cuisine of India

4241 MacArthur Boulevard

Newport Beach, CA 92660

About oGoing:

oGoing.com is USA's leading small business social media marketing network. oGoing gives owners, service providers and entrepreneurs a powerful social media marketing platform that promotes the business, attracts new customers, boosts online visibility, improves website traffic and accelerates sales.

