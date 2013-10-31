Outstanding Pet Care University Expands Online Education and Training with Advanced Classes for Pet Care Professionals

Outstanding Pet Care University's online education and training leads to certification that helps pet owners find quality pet care facilities in their local areas.

Outstanding Pet Care University (OPCU), http://www.outstandingpetcareuniversity.com, the leading online provider of education and training for pet lodging facilities and pet care professionals, today announced that advanced Level 2 certification courses are now available. The Level 2 curriculum introduces new topics and expands upon Level 1 offerings.

“We’re excited to launch advanced coursework for pet care professionals who are serious about providing the best care possible for companion animals,” said Joanne Morris, Executive Director of OPCU and Vice President of the internationally recognized Morris Animal Inn in New Jersey. Level 2 courses range from pet first aid and CPR to proper nutrition, administering medications, and caring for the senior pet.

There are over 24,000 pet care facilities in the United States and the pet care industry continues to grow—despite a tough economy. According to an independent survey, a majority of pet owners would feel more confident leaving their four-legged best friends in the care of pet lodging facilities whose owners and staff had completed a comprehensive pet care training certification program.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“There is no doubt that pets are best cared for in top-quality, pet lodging facilities that provide the expertise, qualified staff, services, resources and systems to ensure their comfort and safety,” explained Morris. “It’s risky to leave a pet in the home of a stranger or in the care of someone without proper pet care training. This hardly gives pet owners the peace of mind they deserve when traveling or working.”

Outstanding Pet Care University announced its training and certification program in 2012, after purchasing the educational assets of the Pet Care Services Association (PCSA), previously the American Boarding Kennel Association (ABKA). OPCU has updated, revised and expanded the program to provide world-class education, training, and support to the growing pet lodging and pet care industry.

According to Morris, OPCU will combine the best cumulative knowledge of the former PCSA programs with the invaluable expertise of leading industry experts, veterinarians and authors to provide the most accessible, comprehensive and critical training and education available to pet care facilities and providers.

Additionally, OPCU certification will help pet owners identify professionals who are qualified to care for their dogs and cats. OPCU will launch a national online directory of pet care facilities in November--highlighting those that employ trained and certified employees—that will connect pet owners to lodging facilities and animal caregivers in their own local areas.

For information about pet care training and education, or to find a certified pet care professional in your area, visit OPCU at: http://www.outstandingpetcareuniversity.com or call 888-735-5667.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11281975.htm