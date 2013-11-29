Parker Software Helps Insurance Broker Reach Finals of Insurance Technology Awards

Parker Software develops award winning technology – WhosOn web chat application has assisted a Staffordshire based insurance broker to become an award-winning company for their use of technology with the integration of the web chat software.

Parker Software has assisted Autonet Insurance, a Staffordshire based insurance broker become an award winning company for their use of technology with the integration of WhosOn, web chat software.

October 2013 saw Autonet go up against big names such as British Telecomms and British Gas at the Midlands Contact Centre Forum Awards.

Nominated for ‘Best use of Technology’, the broker had to demonstrate how the integration of WhosOn technology has helped their contact centre improve its ability to deliver its services, and how it has improved the organisations customer experience – amongst other rating factors.

November 2013, Autonet had been short-listed for the finals by The Post Online, where they were nominated for ‘Customer Experience Award – Consumer’.

This award is presented for demonstrating how the adoption of a new development or innovation has helped it better connect with its customers - whether individuals or business clients - in the past 12 months.

Stephen Parker, CEO, Parker Software, was in attendance and commented, “We are very proud that our software is being used and recognised as an award winning product. Web chat when used correctly is a powerful tool and is fast becoming the preferred method of communication for both business and consumer.

"It was an honour to be attend the event with Autonet and we look forward to what 2014 will bring for Parker software.”

Ian Donaldson, Managing Director of Autonet Insurance said: “It was a great honour to make the finals of the Insurance Technology Awards. We are very proud of our Live Chat service which has created another form of communication with our customers. The awards evening was a fantastic night and we would also like to congratulate the winners on their success.”

