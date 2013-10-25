Performance Advantage Company Offers Expanded Product Lines

Performance Advantage Company now has an expanded product line of slide-out tool-mounting systems for the fire and utility truck markets.

Performance Advantage Company recently expanded its line of slide-out tool mounting systems.

The tool-mounting bracket manufacturer typically sells its products to the fire industry, and the new brackets are extremely easy to use, with a simple release the only requirement to pulling out the needed tool. The entire line of brackets also mounts to its line of aluminum tool boards, or to any flat surface. They make both vertical and horizontal slide-out tool board kits, and can ship them assembled or unassembled to the OEM, dealer, or end-user. All the slide-out tool boards feature two locked positions, storage and extended. Standard slide outs are available and require a depth of 26.5 inches, but new models for shallow compartments are also available, only requiring 20.5 inches. Optional top-frame rails are also available to add vertical slide out tool to extra-tall compartments. All PAC brackets feature a lifetime warranty.

PAC can connect with teams around the world with its video-conferencing system. For more information, visit their website, or call 888-514-0083. For a virtual tour of the PAC showroom on YouTube, click here.

About the company:

Performance Advantage Company, established in 1992, is a privately-owned company which manufactures and markets high-quality tool-mounting brackets. PAC’s primary market is the fire industry, providing specialty tool-mounting solutions for fire apparatus. Other markets include the military, law enforcement, EMS, utilities, and Homeland Security Department. PAC provides adjustable mounts, universal mounts, friction locking brackets, custom tool boards and more. A full list of their products and specifications can be found on their website. Performance Advantage Company is headquartered in Lancaster, N.Y., a suburb of Buffalo, and sells its products directly or through a worldwide network of dealers. Please visit PAC on the web for more information at http://www.pactoolmounts.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11269858.htm