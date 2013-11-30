PlanetShoes.com Carrying Rockport Shoes

Lifestyle retailer PlanetShoes includes Rockport shoes in their ever-growing collection of health and wellness footwear.

PlanetShoes.com, a lifestyle retailer committed to helping people live healthier, more eco-friendly lives, is pleased to include Rockport shoes in their unique assortment of healthy footwear. Rockport believes that great fashions should always be comfortable, and with their Adiprene technology, that belief has become a reality.

Adiprene, a material that absorbs shock in the heel and provides energy rebound in the forefoot, makes Rockport’s stylish shoes a joy to wear all day long. “PlanetShoes is proud to carry Rockport, a brand that makes wearing fashionable shoes an enjoyable experience,” said Phil Meynard, President of Planet, Inc. “Their innovative footwear technologies offer the most advanced comfort in the industry today.”

PlanetShoes.com is carrying a variety of women’s and men’s Rockport shoes, including sneakers, oxfords, heels, flats and boots.

About Rockport Shoes

Founded in New England in 1971, Rockport was the first in the industry to combine sport technology with fashionable footwear. Functioning under the Adidas umbrella, Rockport continues to lead the footwear realm in making style comfortable. Their Adiprene technology absorbs shock for increased cushioning, while their padded collar and tongue offer unsurpassed comfort. The midsole of their shoes also absorbs shock, making their footwear incredibly healthy for even the pickiest of feet. Their slim profile creates a sleeker sole while allowing for a lighter shoe and increased walkability.

About PlanetShoes.com

PlanetShoes.com is an innovative lifestyle retailer committed to helping people live healthier, more eco-friendly lives. The first in the industry to offer a CarbonFree shipping alternative, PlanetShoes.com specializes in products that blend function, style, comfort and value with eco-ethics. The company proudly offers a wide selection of shoes, bags, and other accessories from more than 190 brands. For more information, visit http://www.planetshoes.com.

