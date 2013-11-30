Premier League the most entertaining in the world as wounded Spurs take on Manchester United

Digital Sports Group today announced the exciting 2013-14 Premier League season is bringing new fans to football.co.uk.

Spurs host Manchester United at the weekend in a crucial match for both teams. Manchester City have been making a habit of delivering high scoring games whilst themselves being less than convincing at times and the six goal annihilation of Spurs showed just how ruthless they can be. Spurs on the other hand will be looking for a big reaction against the other Manchester team, Manchester United. United themselves have had a poor start and sit in an unfamiliar sixth in the league whilst Spurs are ninth with twelve games played. A lot rests on the outcome of the Premier League match with Andre Villas-Boas now bookies favourite to be the Premier League’s next managerial casualty. David Moyes as the successor to Ferguson this year is looking to build on the team he inherited and the players will need to start showing form with January and potential transfers fast approaching.

Head of Operations at DSG, Matthew Tait had this to say,“The season is seven games away from the midway point and Arsenal have opened up a deserved four point lead and are playing some great football. What has been nice has been the fact that the established top teams have not had it all their own way at all and have looked vulnerable which has sparked a lot of conversation and debate on the sites and forums. Spurs and Manchester United have an awful lot to play for with players from both teams needing to show their qualities. Football.co.uk will bring you enhanced coverage of the Premier League across our websites and social media with live scores, every talking point, features, photos and video.”

Simon Boynton, Managing Director of DSG believes that football.co.uk will provides a great venue for extended coverage of the Premier League title race. ”We have the perfect website and bundles of experience and enthusiasm for the 2013-2014 Premier League. Join us as we take you from Old Trafford to the Etihad and Emirates stadia for the best coverage of the best football league in the world. ”

Digital Sports Group are the official partners of the PFA and publish sites such as football.co.uk, sport.co.uk and the Footymad network.

