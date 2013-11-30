Premier Social Security Disability Lawyer in Mountain Grove MO, Parmele Law Firm, Begins Conducting No-Cost Case Consultations

Parmele Law Firm's Mountain Grove Missouri location is now offering complimentary initial consultations for new social security disability cases or appeals.

Collecting social security disability benefits can be tough when a person is unfamiliar with the process and the law. Without the assistance of a lawyer, this is a huge undertaking for an individual who's simultaneously struggling with a disability. One way that Parmele Law Firm can help Mountain Grove Missouri residents is by offering free initial consultations on possible social security disability benefits cases. The introduction of no-cost consultations with an experienced social security disability lawyer in Mountain Grove MO gives local residents a place to go to ask questions and get answers pertaining to SSDI claims.

It is simple to request a consultation. There is a web form on the company's home page at parmelelawfirm.com. The website is able to accept appointment requests 24 hours a day and 7 days per week, making it easy for disabled persons to get the process started. Parmele Law Firm also encourages new website visitors who want to learn about the services of a social security disability attorney to watch the overview video which provides important information learned from representing over 50,000 disabled individuals.

Establishing whether a disorder qualifies as a disability under Social Security Administration guidelines isn't an easy task. The SSD attorneys at Parmele can help Mountain Grove residents assess whether they are potentially eligible to receive benefits during the initial consultation.

The Mountain Grove MO office generally serves the communities of Cabool, Willow Springs, Dora, Houston, Seymour and Ava, but any Missouri resident is encouraged to inquire.

About Parmele Law Firm, PC

Parmele Law Firm is considered to be one of the premier providers of Social Security disability legal assistance in the Midwest with offices in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois. Parmele Law Firm has close to 20 disability attorneys plus an excellent team of paralegals and support staff that deal with social security disability insurance claims every day. Since its founding, Parmele Law Firm has represented over 50,000 cases against the Social Security Administration and has an excellent track record of success getting disabled people the SSD benefits they deserve. Parmele Law Firm offers free consultations.

Contact:

Parmele Law Firm

926 North Main Street

Mountain Grove, MO 65711

(417) 926-6430

http://www.parmelelawfirm.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/disability-lawyer/mountain-grove-mo/prweb11364281.htm