Prominent Social Security Disability Attorney in Wichita KS, Parmele Law Firm, Offers No-Cost Case Consultations

Parmele Law Firm's Wichita Kansas office has started conducting free case consultations on social security disability cases for new claims or claims that have been previously denied.

Collecting your rightful social security disability benefits can be tough when you are not familiar with the law and the process. It's even more challenging for a severely disabled individual to navigate the system without the assistance of an attorney. One way that Parmele Law Firm can help Wichita Kansas residents is by providing no cost initial consultations on possible social security disability benefits cases. The introduction of no-cost consultations with a knowledgeable social security disability attorney in Wichita KS gives area residents a place to go to ask questions and get answers about SSDI claims.

To help make the process of setting an appointment easy, Parmele Law Firm has placed the consultation request form directly on the home page of their website at parmelelawfirm.com. Disabled individuals can use the web-based form at any time - day, night, weekends. Once on the website, Parmele Law Firm's founder Daniel Parmele encourages visitors to watch the introductory video. The video describes the services of a social security disability lawyer and Parmele's broad experience in disability law.

It's not easy to figure out whether your illness meets the Social Security Administration criteria for a disability. The SSDI lawyers at Parmele can help Wichita residents assess whether they are possibly eligible to receive benefits during the initial consultation.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Wichita KS office generally serves the communities of Newton, Hutchinson, McPherson, Great Bend, Pratt, Wellington, Derby, Winfield, El Dorado, Augusta and Empori, but any Kansas resident is encouraged to inquire.

About Parmele Law Firm, PC

Parmele Law Firm is considered to be one of the premier providers of Social Security disability legal assistance in the Midwest with offices in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois. Parmele Law Firm has close to 20 disability attorneys plus an excellent team of paralegals and support staff that deal with social security disability insurance claims every day. Since its founding, Parmele Law Firm has represented over 50,000 cases against the Social Security Administration and has an excellent track record of success getting disabled people the SSD benefits they deserve. Parmele Law Firm offers free consultations.

Contact

Parmele Law Firm

8623 E 32nd Street North

Wichita, KS 67226

(316) 263-6300

parmelelawfirm.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/disability-lawyer/witchita-ks/prweb11364380.htm