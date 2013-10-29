ProvenSecure Solutions Awarded Cyber Fast Track Research Grant

ProvenSecure Solutions, LLC (PSS), a private New Jersey based Custom Cyber Security Solutions firm, has been awarded a task order to support the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) innovative Cyber Fast Track Program (CFT).

The PSS Team is comprised of information technologists and entrepreneurs, as well as innovators in “group communications, social trust processes, and cyber security research,” associated with New Jersey Institute of Technology for over thirty years. For this project, they will be collaborating with scientists at Clarkson University to research A Risk Mitigation Metric for Multi-Factor Authentication Systems. PSS CFT Technical Lead, Stephen P. King, says: "We are eager to engage in this project and are confident it will establish firm methods with which to properly measure and control the emerging risk paradigm in the cyber community’s transition to multi-factor authentication as the new norm. Our research will explore "beyond Bayesian" statistical methods for this application."

PSS CTO Rao Bhamidipati stated: "With increasing security threats to Government facilities and systems and increasingly aggressive industrial espionage, this research and the resulting cyber security technology is critical and broadly applicable to all enterprises that need to protect intellectual property or customer information; including companies in the financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, media, engineering and technology consulting, innovative small enterprises, as well as the SmartGrid and physical infrastructure industries like utilities, oil and gas etc. This research provides a critical component to inevitable technologies as Trustworthy Cyberspace is challenged to ensure safety and privacy of assets and people, and is an essential element for personal levels of assurance."

ProvenSecure Solutions LLC specializes in custom Cyber Security Solutions for institutions and enterprise, as well as OTS products through PSS affiliates and partners. Parties interested in learning more can visit http://provensecure.us or call the PSS Team at (201)639-4552.

*Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited*

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11273519.htm