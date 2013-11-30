PYX Financial Group Confirms GO Markets Now Fully Independent

Further to its acquisition of GO Markets Pty Ltd (“GO Markets”), PYX Financial Group Limited (“PYX Financial”) is pleased to announce that all of the operations of GO Markets have now been fully separated from those of Enfinium and Vantage FX.

• Separation of GO Markets from Enfinium and Vantage FX now fully completed;



GO Markets now based in Melbourne;

PYX Financial Group pledges on-going support to GO Markets’ development in the Australian and Asian markets.

Background

During 2012 AIP Global Holdings Ltd acquired controlling interests in various FX trading entities in Australia – most notably GO Markets, Enfinium and Vantage FX - which resulted in a range of key technology and infrastructure processes being combined across the three competing brands.

Unravelling all of the operations fully of GO Markets from those of its competitors has taken eight months to complete. As part of the full separation of the businesses, GO Markets now operates independently from offices in Melbourne where it was originally founded in 2006.

Chris Gore, director of GO Markets, said:

“GO Markets is an established brand in the Australian retail FX trading market. We are delighted that under new ownership we can once again focus on the core strengths of the business: innovative products, traded through a market-leading platform, backed up by reliable customer service.”

According to The Triennial Central Bank Survey 2013 published in September, daily FX volumes now exceed $5.3 trillion a day with retail trading globally accounting for some 3.5% of that volume. Retail FX trading in Australia however is viewed as nascent with industry observers believing the retail market in Australia accounts for just 1% of FX trading in the country.

Dr Shane Healy, director of PYX Financial Group, said;

“We view GO Markets as an important platform through which we can gain meaningful exposure to the retail FX markets in Australia and Asia. We intend to support and enhance the GO Markets business for the benefit of its customers.”

About GO Markets

Founded in 2006, GO Markets delivers margin FX and commodities trading to retail investors, including unrestricted use of technical expert advisors (EAs), free trading tools and charting packages, and mobile trading across 4 different devices. GO has received several industry awards for its service to customers. http://www.gomarketsaus.com

About PYX Financial Group Limited

PYX Financial Group Limited is an investment vehicle focused on the financial sector and related enabling technologies and services. The company is chaired by Lord Mancroft. http://pyxfinancialgroup.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11379430.htm