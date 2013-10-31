Rangam Consultants' Autism Initiatives Recognized by NY & NJ Minority Supplier Development Council

The New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council recognized staffing and recruitment organization Rangam Consultants’ pioneering initiatives in the area of autism intervention and management, with an unwavering focus on maintaining a sustainable and progressive business model to encourage growth and promote innovation.

In the 2013 Sustainability Summit held at the Wall Street headquarters of BNY Mellon on October 9, Rangam’s subsidiary WebTeam Corporation presented its autism program iLearnNEarn2 that the company had launched in September. The highlights of the presentation were a 5-minute presentation, followed by a 10-minute Q & A session involving a panel of moderators and WebTeam CEO Nish Parikh, who shared his ideas about how to face one of the most challenging health conditions using a cost- and energy-efficient model of business.

“At The Council summit, corporate members and small minority businesses recognized our efforts over the past few years. In my opinion, this kind of training and awareness event is extremely helpful for the environment and businesses such as ours,” Parikh said.

Stating that the annual Sustainability Summit gives companies such as Rangam a unique opportunity to support their corporate social responsibility goals, president Hetal Parikh said, “The NY-NJ Council continues to promote and support minority business entrepreneurs in achieving their vision and goals by hosting such wonderful events and networking opportunities. It is through their dedication and passion that small-to-midsized businesses are able to keep moving forward and grow along with emerging technology and globalization.”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“During our most recent annual supplier conference of one of large Fortune 500 companies, Rangam proudly received a service excellence award for being the top performing vendor for three consecutive years. Rangam has been making to the list of top 5 performing vendors for many years with all clients. We greatly appreciate our partner for recognizing our hard work, and efforts to provide the highest level of services. It is a source of great motivation to meet our CSR goals and contribute to the macroscopic interest of green business development,” Hetal Parikh concluded.

About Rangam Consultants

Housed in the Garden State of New Jersey, Rangam Consultants Inc. is among the most robust and dynamic staffing enterprises in the United States. With a team of 230 professionals, Rangam has been catering to the temp staffing requirements of an elite league of Fortune 500 clients since 1995. Besides staffing, Rangam specializes in software development, web development, mobile application development, infrastructure management, technical documentation, network design and implementation, and voice over IP engineering.

About WebTeam Corporation

Rangam's subsidiary WebTeam Corporation has been working closely with industry experts, teachers, parents, therapists, and professionals to bring about a positive change in the lives of individuals with autism spectrum disorders. Since 2006, WebTeam has been developing apps for autism and other special education needs. The Colors Program for the kiosk and the iLearnNEarn program for smartphones and tablets help teachers, parents, and therapists deliver holistic and synchronized intervention to individuals with autism. Visit http://www.innovationforautism.com to learn more about WebTeam’s recent activities.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/sustainability-summit/2013-autism/prweb11279575.htm