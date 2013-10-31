RCN Launches Secure Online Backup Service

RCN now offers unlimited, secure online backup service to help customers save and share valuable files.

RCN Telecom, a digital TV, high-speed Internet and phone provider, announced today its new online backup and file sharing service called RCNBackup.

Advancements in technology over the years have allowed broadband users to consume and compile data at an astounding rate. Unfortunately, only a small percentage of households are backing up their files to a safe and secure remote location. With vulnerable computers and growing volumes of files, photos, music and more, RCN recognized the need for an easy, affordable way to secure, backup and share important data that are stored on a home computer.

RCNBackup provides safe, unlimited online backup for up to three users’ or computers’ important files, including photos, videos, music and documents, and makes restoration an easy process in the event of data loss. Customers can also access their files from anywhere they have an Internet connection and share content with family and friends, safely and conveniently.

“RCNBackup is a great addition to our suite of services that provides value and peace-of-mind and ultimately enhances our customers’ RCN experience,” said Chris Fenger, Chief Operating Officer at RCN. “RCN is dedicated to providing outstanding customer service and the latest products customers want. Offering this new online backup service provides s our customers an easy way to safeguard and preserve their digital media and files without worry.”

RCNBackup is now available to residential customers where RCN service is available. Customers can add the product to their current service for $4.99 a month. For more info, visit http://www.rcn.com/rcnbackup.

About RCN: RCN Telecom Services, LLC (http://www.rcn.com) provides industry-leading High-Speed Internet, all-Digital TV and Phone services for residential, small/medium and Enterprise business customers. PC Magazine recently released its annual Readers’ Choice Awards and named RCN one of the winners for best cable broadband ISPs in 2013 – rated highest in satisfaction for reliability. RCN’s affordably-priced advanced digital services are delivered through their proprietary, state-of-the-art fiber-rich network and supported by 100% U.S.-based customer service. RCN's primary service areas include Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley (PA), New York City, Boston and Chicago.

