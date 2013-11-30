Report: Chatwing Team Plans to Hire Professional Gamers as Chatroom Moderators

Professional gamers can now have a chance to become moderators of Chatwing chatrooms. This opportunity allows the gamers to connect to larger groups of people.

After studying the growth of different gaming communities for years, Chatwing.com has decided to hire professional gamers to moderate different chatrooms. The moderators can share information about popular topics, such as PC, Xbox, game theories, game blogs, role playing, discounts, strategies, and many more. In line with this, the company is now drafting a compensation scheme for interested moderators.

"Professional gaming is taking on a different turn nowadays. Many people are taking games seriously, and the flurry is attracting tons of sponsors." Mike Diamond said; Mr. Diamond is one of Chatwing’s chat software talented developers. "We are gathering different activities from many gaming forums and blogs. These activities are not just limited to content sharing—they are full-scale discussions about gaming strategies and nature. Some are even sharing game files regularly. Gaming is a really busy niche."

As a basic requirement, the professional gamers must register in the Chatwing database. Aside from that, they must also have Facebook and Twitter accounts. In this way, social media connection is highly empowered. Once the applicants are screened, they will be assigned to different Chatwing chat room blogs. These blogs are just in the startup phase and they might cover numerous topics. However, Chatwing.com ensures that the topics will focus on technology most of the time. Professional gamers who know how to create beautiful content are also prioritized.

By granting opportunities to gamers and web users, Chatwing.com chat app is taking global connections to a higher level. The company believes that information can travel fast once everyone is reachable through the largeness of the cyberspace. For more informational content, users can check out the Chatwing blogs.

About Chatwing.com

Chatwing.com is a company that has brought innovation to the modern chat widget. Operating for more than five years now, Chatwing and its team of developers have dozens of ideas ready to be introduced to the public. The Chatwing chat app is an easy-to-use online tool that can help web users interact with each other and can also generate continuous traffic. Chatwing will always be a "freemium" application for everyone.

