School Founder Writes New Book, "Wisdom at Play" about the Importance of Exercise in Education

Juliana McIntyre Fenn, a retired headmaster and Harvard grad, has written her first novel about educational theory.

Many schools have reduced the amount of time allotted for recess in order to gain time for instruction. Retired head of school, Juliana McIntyre Fenn believes this is a major flaw in our educational system.

“Play allows children to develop both socially and intellectually,” McIntyre Fenn said. “It enables children to harness innate wisdom as well as find common ground with those who are different from them.”

Her book “Wisdom at Play” is a collection of stories and reflections gained from interactions with children throughout her life, particularly while serving as the head of Princeton Junior School.

It shares the wisdom that children bring into the world and express through interaction and continual transformation. It also tells how adults can gain knowledge and insight simply by honoring the wisdom of children.

“Intelligence, talent and knowledge do not spawn wisdom. Instead, wisdom is a living source of creativity that exists within all children,” McIntyre Fenn said. “The book is a way to testify to God’s wisdom as it is manifested in children.”

The line that separates work and play becomes blurred when children create, transform and connect with the world around them. McIntyre Fenn explains that creativity generates personal transformation. When children access their wisdom, they develop and grow as caring collaborative and responsible people. It’s the duty of society and educators to foster this creativity within children.

About the Author

Juliana McIntyre Fenn was born in Princeton, New Jersey where she currently lives with her husband Richard Fenn. She is a graduate of the Harvard Graduate School of Education and cofounded the Princeton Junior School in 1983. She gives thanks for a life rich in resources: family, church, friends and colleagues.

