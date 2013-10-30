Scialle Shawls Reduces Price of a Range of Fine Designer Scarves

Fine shawl and scarf specialist, Scialle Shawls, has reduced the price of a range of fine designer scarves online.

Little Ferry, NJ: A specialist in fine scarves and designer shawls, Scialle Shawls, has reduced the price on a number of its products, enabling customers to enjoy big savings on high quality scarves online. The fine quality and attractive designs of the scarves and shawls offered by Scialle has seen demand for its products rising, and the special deals available mean that those looking to enjoy the luxury of a designer scarf can get a great deal.

Some of the scarves that have been added onto the sale section of the site offer $70 or more off the regular price, and with free shipping also available on purchases customers can benefit from significant savings. The reduced price scarves are available in a number of designs to suit a range of tastes, and prices vary based on the scarf selected.

The retailer provides access to a variety of styles, from fine designer cashmere scarf options through to spring print and crinkle jacquard scarves. The products available from Scialle focus on sophisticated designs and styles along with fine quality. Those interested in purchasing from the sale items from the company can view the range of reduced price scarves available via the website along with detailed images and full pricing details. This includes details of the regular price and the reduced price, enabling customers to see how much they can save.

An official from the retailer said: "Our scarves and shawls are all of the finest quality, which means that our customers can benefit from great style and a fabulous addition to their wardrobes. Our sale items provide even more affordable access to our fine products, giving customers the chance to enjoy our superb quality at a significantly reduced price. We also offer free shipping, which means that customers can save even more on the cost of their purchases."

