Search Marketing Group, Inc. Achieves Google Partner Status

Search Marketing Group, Inc. (http://www.searchmarketinggroup.com) is pleased to announce the company has met Google's new criteria for partnership and has been officially designated a Google Partner.

Google describes companies that meet this criteria on its partners page as "...companies that excel with Google’s products. Their businesses are healthy, their customers are happy, and they use Google best practices."

David Berger, President of Search Marketing Group, says:

"I appreciate Google referring to us as a company they can 'trust'. We work hard here to exceed client expectations and produce the performance they need to grow their business. The new partner approval process is interesting because Google added new performance-based criteria beyond the usual passing tests and achieving a specified level of spend. With this new partnership qualification Google now reviews our adherence to best practices and compares our performance to that of other agencies as part of the qualification process. I was pleased to see we ranked exceptionally high in these comparative metrics.

"It is a testament to the commitment of our team here to sit at the bleeding edge of search engine marketing and web design. I'm happy this is a more difficult status to achieve than ever before. It recognizes the efforts that small- and medium sized agencies put in and hopefully will level the playing field a bit between us and the larger agencies."

Explains Director of Search Engine Marketing Egbavwe Pela:

"It is challenging to find great SEM Account Managers. To do this job well, a person needs to have a very broad set of innate skills that often conflict with one another. For example, we look for strong mathematical and analytically-bent individuals. But a well-rounded SEM account manager is also intensely creative. Analytical and creative are generally polar opposites on the personality scale. That rare combination allows our team members to 'listen' to the story the data tells, and respond by mathematically adjusting media buys accordingly and tweak the creative components of the campaign which engage the audience to make them more compelling. It's science meets alchemy. From there, it it simply a matter of training, experience and continuing education.

"Google does a great job providing agencies and, to a larger degree, their official partners with materials to support these efforts. It truly is a partnership, now more than ever with the upgraded partners portal they provide."

About SMG - Search Marketing Group is a global-reaching boutique strategic Internet marketing agency specializing in search engine marketing, web site design, display advertising and conversion rate optimization based in the New York City area with headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. .

