"Second Wives Club" and The End of Alimony As We Know It: Video Online Now from The American Law Journal on Philadelphia CNN affiliate WFMZ-TV

Massachusetts enacted the Alimony Reform Act of 2011, and thirteen other states are considering sweeping changes. The surprise: it's not just the men who want to reduce or end alimony payments, the so-named "Second Wives Club" is lobbying for changes so their own income doesn't go to the previous wife according to guests on the televised program.

Alimony reform hasn’t yet taken the nation by storm, but here it comes, say guests on The American Law Journal on the Philadelphia CNN news affiliate WFMZ-TV.

“I was paying $865 a week in alimony and my business bottomed out,” says Massachusetts alimony reform advocate Steve Hitner on the program. “The court refused to modify. I realized the problem wasn’t the judge or the lawyers, it was the law. So I set out to change it. What surprised me were how many second wives, who saw their money going out to support their husband’s exes, joined the movement." Hitner, with the organization Massachusetts Alimony Reform, successfully lobbied his state's legislature for change according to an article in USA Today.

Divorce rates are trending down in general but not for all ages according to a recent article by Forbes. One group's divorce rate is on the rise: people over 60. Panelist Bonnie C. Frost, Esq. of New Jersey's Einhorn Harris concurs. "If I have an older couple over sixty," says Frost "they have less earning years in front of them. One discussion we have to have is 'when is this going to end?' Because clearly everyone has a contemplation that they are not going to work forever."

Although only Massachusetts has ended permanent alimony as we know it in most cases, legislatures and courts are taking note according to attorney Donald F. Spry, II of Pennsylvania's King Spry on the television program. "Courts are inconsistent. When we argue that alimony should stop because the recipient shouldn't be in a better position being divorced than had the couple been living together, I find that judges are all over the lot on that.” Spry continues “Pennsylvania is not currently considering changes to alimony, but it won’t surprise me when it does.”

