Seven Northern Virginia B. F. Saul hotels are accepting Toys for Tots donations

Northern Virginia’s choice for hotels, WashDCHotels, are giving back this holiday season to the communities that have been so good to them by taking donations for Toys for Tots.

Several northern Virginia hotels are giving back this year by accepting Toys for Tots donations.

Northern Virginia’s choice for hotels, WashDCHotels, are giving back this holiday season to the communities that have been so good to them by taking donations for Toys for Tots. For those who want to help contribute to Toys for Tots, simply bring an unwrapped toy to the front desk of any of the participating hotels. The hotel staff will make sure that all gifts get to their proper destination. Hotels that have an O’Malley’s Pub on location, will be distributing a free appetizer coupon to those who contribute to this great charity.

“It is important to give back to the communities that have been so supportive of our hotels,” says hotel general manager Zarar Ahmed. “These toys will undoubtedly change someone’s holiday for the better and that makes me feel really good about what we are doing here. Here at the Holiday Inn Dulles Airport hotel We are also giving out a free appetizer coupon for O’Malley’s Pub in exchange for an unwrapped toy. This will hopefully increase the amount of toys we can collect for the kids.”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The following Northern Virginia hotels are accepting Toys for Tots charity:



Holiday Inn Dulles Airport

Hampton Inn & Suites Dulles Airport

Hampton Inn Dulles/Cascades

Holiday Inn Express Herndon/Reston

Holiday Inn National Airport

Courtyard Tysons Corner

Crowne Plaza Tysons Corner

If you would like to donate to Toys for Tots, participating hotels are accepting toys until December 14, 2013. For more information on the Toys for Tots Drop off sites visit us at http://www.washdchotels.com/toysfortots.

About WashDCHotels.com

Based in Bethesda, MD, WashDCHotels.com is a DC destination and tourism site for the B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group. The Hospitality Group owns and operates a portfolio of full service, select service, and extended stay hotels located in MD, VA, MI and FL. WashDChotels.com serves both business and leisure guests seeking first class DC hotel accommodations, Washington, D.C. area meeting facilities, and banquet venues. The company also operates two IACC Certified Northern Virginia Executive Conference & Training Centers. To learn more about the B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group go to http://www.bfsaulhotels.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11376482.htm