ShamRock School of Music to Hold a Benefit Concert for Push to Walk

Push to Walk, a northern New Jersey nonprofit, will be the sole beneficiary of Push to Rock music event, put on by ShamRock School of Music during Thanksgiving weekend.

On November 30, 2013, ShamRock School of Music will celebrate their 5th anniversary with a night of music benefitting Push to Walk at the Pompton Lakes Elks Lodge, 1 Perrin Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ. ShamRock’s Randy Shamber has been a longtime supporter of the nonprofit and has held smaller scale fundraisers on its behalf.

Tickets can be purchased for $40 and include a buffet style dinner catered by Bardi’s Bar & Grill in Pequannock, NJ, cash bar, and music. A variety of local professional and amateur bands including Vince Genella & The Business, Brother Jerome and Kay Roman will join two of ShamRock’s Opportunity Rocks bands. The Reality Rock Band program is for students ages 9-17 and the Adult Rock Shop band features students 25 and over who want to rehearse and perform in a real rock band, giving students the chance to play on stage for friends and family at open mics, recitals and concerts.

Push to Walk is able to cover only about 65% of its operating costs through client fees, and relies on fundraising events to help make up the difference. “Partnerships are extremely important to us and having ShamRock and Randy set an event up on our behalf is very helpful and shows how connecting with others can be mutually beneficial,” explains Push to Walk founder Cynthia Templeton.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For a list of sponsorship opportunities or more information on ticket sales, please contact Stephanie Lajam at (862) 200-5848 or slajam(at)pushtowalknj(dot)org.

#####

About Push to Walk

Founded in 2007, Push to Walk is an organization that provides individualized workouts and resources to people with spinal cord injuries and other forms of paralysis to optimize current quality of life and to prepare for future medical advancements. It is the only program of its kind in the New York- New Jersey area. Push to Walk’s rigorous one-on-one workout approach challenges clients to reach their personal goals and achieve maximum independence, leading to greater success and fulfillment in their personal and professional lives. A 501(C)3 non-profit, Push to Walk is located in Riverdale, New Jersey. Visit http://www.pushtowalknj.org to learn more.

About ShamRock School of Music

ShamRock School of Music is located in Pompton Plains, NJ, and offers music lessons on voice, guitar, piano, drums, and all school band & orchestra instruments. In addition to one-on-one instruction with expert instructors, ShamRock features their "Opportunity Rocks" program, allowing students the chance to play on stage for friends and family at monthly open mics and recitals. You can find them on Facebook, Twitter and You Tube or at http://www.ShamRockSchoolofMusic.com. Contact them at ShamRockSchool(at)verizon(dot)net or 973-839-0100.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11282881.htm