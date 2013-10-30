Smartling Debuts "Get Smart" Seminars in San Francisco and New York

Learn to go global in localization workshops across the country.

Smartling, the cloud-based enterprise translation management company, announces “Get Smart! on Hi Tech Translation” educational seminars to connect with technologists around the country and offer a chance to learn firsthand about translation software and best practices to plan for scalable localization.

Seminars are set for Wednesday, November 6, at The Clift Hotel in San Francisco, and Tuesday, November 12, at WeWorks Space in New York. More dates to be added in Seattle, Boston, Austin, Atlanta, and Chicago. To register online, please click San Francisco or New York.

“Get Smart!” seminars will cover how to overcome the language barrier and truly globalize by delivering a native language experience for every customer. Smartling helps companies to quickly deliver websites, apps and a wide variety of digital content in multiple languages. Smartling’s software integrates into existing infrastructure, so that everyone involved in the localization process is connected.

Seminar attendees will:



learn to prep code for robust globalization projects and engage users in their native language

discuss common localization pitfalls and how to avoid them

discover what it takes to build a smart, effective, and scalable global presence

enjoy a happy hour with fellow technologists

“The explosion of mobile internet access and growth of the global middle class in emerging countries means companies need to offer their products in more languages than ever,” said Jack Welde, Founder & CEO, Smartling, Inc. “Our agile approach to localization allows companies to translate their web pages and apps as quickly as they are updated.”

Smartling’s localization software solution offers real-time visibility and control over all aspects of a translation project in one easy-to-use, collaborative, cloud-based platform. By putting the entire translation process in the cloud, Smartling dramatically improves accuracy and speed, while reducing overall costs. The platform is enterprise-ready with HIPAA, PCI Level 1, and SOC 2 certifications, and meets the rigorous requirements of the largest consumer web and mobile companies, as well as the Global 2000.

About Smartling

Smartling, Inc. simplifies and accelerates translation and localization for companies reaching a global market. With the first cloud-based enterprise platform for translation management, Smartling helps companies quickly translate and deploy their websites and dynamic web applications, mobile applications, and business documents across the entire corporate digital infrastructure. Named “Most Innovative Startup” at Dow Jones/Wall Street Journal’s 2011 FASTech 50, Smartling is shaking up the outdated translation and localization industry with the first platform designed to manage the entire translation, localization and delivery process via a scalable SaaS model. Brands who rely on Smartling to launch and manage localized multilingual websites and applications include Spotify, SurveyMonkey, Foursquare, Path, Vimeo, Kodak, HotelTonight, Uber, GoPro, and more. The Smartling platform currently serves billions of page views per month in 100 languages across the globe.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York City, Smartling is privately held and backed by leading venture capital firms, including Tenaya Capital, First Round Capital, IDG Ventures, U.S. Venture Partners, Venrock, Harmony Partners and several prominent angel investors.

###

