SMARTTraining Now Accepting Annual Contracts

Schools and Teachers need the continual support that SMARTTraining’s annual contract provides.

With the increased push for Common Core and Singapore Math standards, it’s often not enough to have a one-off training course for teachers. Recognizing this, SMARTTraining, LCC now offers annual contracts. Early sign ups have been incredibly popular, especially with schools in New York. New York City schools have understood the need for complete comprehension in order to offer a well-rounded program to ensure students’ success.

In order to meet the new standards, teachers and staff need continual support throughout the year. With the new annual contracts, SMARTTraining experts will be available and easily accessible to help with any issues or questions as the come up through the school year and lesson planning. With an annual contract, SMARTTraining experts will work one-on-one with schools mentoring teachers in Common Core practice standards, teaching model lessons, and assist in developing improvement plans on both a school-wide level as well as for individual students. This type of help is crucial in the early years of implementation of the standards for continued success.

In addition to the regular in-person training, SMARTTraining also has webinars and workshops available in select cities. For more info, check http://www.singaporemathtraining.com.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About SMARTTraining

SMARTTraining, LLC, (http://www.singaporemathtraining.com), is an internationally recognized provider of professional development in the math methods used in the country of Singapore. Founded in 2005, SMARTTrainers have worked with schools in 43 of the 50 States, met with and been trained by professors, teachers, and Ministry of Education members from Singapore, and been invited to work with numerous schools in European and South American countries. SMARTTrainers also present workshops throughout the United States and provide on-site training for schools desiring help with their math programs.

About SMARTTrainers: Visit http://www.SingaporeMathTraining.com to view biographies of all SMARTTrainers and to receive information regarding tutoring. To get more information regarding SMARTTraining, call (602) 570-1942.

"Singapore Math" is a registered trademark of Singaporemath.com, Inc.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11273533.htm