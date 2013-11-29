Sonic's "12 Days of Giveaways Holiday Sweepstakes" Raises Hearing Loss Awareness By Celebrating the Gift of Sound

Millions of Americans will ring in this New Year with untreated hearing loss, missing out on many of the everyday sounds that make up our world. Sonic, a manufacturer of hearing aids, is out to change that statistic by launching a social media campaign to bring attention to the importance of sound and hearing while also spreading some holiday cheer.

Sonic wants more Americans to add “hearing health” to their wish list this holiday season. To raise awareness of the importance of hearing health – and to spread a little holiday joy – the NJ-based maker of hearing aids is launching its first-ever Facebook event, “The Sonic 12 Days of Giveaways Holiday Sweepstakes.”

Beginning at midnight on Black Friday, November 29th, Sonic invites everyone to get in the spirit of the season by visiting the company’s new Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/everydaysoundsbetter to enter to win fantastic prizes that “make everyday sounds better.” Entry takes only a few seconds and, once entered, people become eligible for prize drawings throughout the 12-day event. A new prize and a new winner are announced each day.

More than 28 million Americans will ring in this New Year with untreated hearing loss, missing out on many of the everyday sounds that make up our world. Sonic is out to change that statistic with a mission to “make everyday sounds better.”

“Social media allows us to engage people of different ages and backgrounds with fun events like the holiday-themed sweepstakes that also deliver life-changing messages,” says Kathy Landon, Vice President of Branding and Professional Services for Sonic. “During the holidays and throughout the New Year, we plan to take full advantage of our new Sonic Facebook page to help people understand and appreciate how important hearing health is to enjoying the many sounds that color our world.”

So what’s on Sonic’s “12 Days of Giveaways Holiday Sweepstakes” prize list? There’s no peeking until Black Friday but here are a few previews: state-of-the-art Sennheiser headphones for enjoying everyday sounds more privately and a $250 gift card to ticketmaster.com to go see the musician who most makes the winner’s everyday sounds better. A $500 three-piece Samsonite nested luggage set is a “must-have” prize for anyone looking forward to hearing that “rolling-through-the-airport” sound that means they’re that much closer to being home for the holidays.

“The Sonic team had fun choosing just the right prizes for our holiday sweepstakes,” explains Lisa Shao, US Marketing Manager at Sonic. “We wanted each prize to be a gentle, upbeat nod to the many ways hearing positively affects our everyday experiences. There is no denying that there is a happiness factor to healthy hearing and this sweepstakes serves as a great reminder. If you suspect a hearing loss, don’t ignore it. Manage this as part of your overall health so you don’t miss all the joys that everyday sounds bring to your life.”

No purchase is necessary to enter “The Sonic 12 Days of Giveaways Holiday Sweepstakes”. Entry is open to US residents only. For complete sweepstakes rules and to enter, visit http://www.facebook.com/everydaysoundsbetter from November 29th through December 10th. Don’t forget to spread the joy by using the Facebook “share” feature to share the chance to win with family, friends and members of your online community.

ABOUT SONIC

Sonic is a U.S.-based manufacturer of hearing care solutions, who envisions a world where all people can enjoy the sounds that enrich everyday life and where lives are improved through enhanced hearing. Since 1998, Sonic employees and distributor partners have provided quality products with a proven benefit track record. Today Sonic has a global sales network represented in more than 25 countries. Sonic focuses its product development on its 4S Foundation (Sound that is natural, Speech intelligibility, Simplicity in usage and Stylish design) to ensure that with Sonic, Everyday Sounds Better.

