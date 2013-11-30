Stafford and the Ross Solar Group to Host Solarize Workshop

Solarize Workshop Offered for Residents of Stafford to Learn About Solar and the Solarize Discounts

The Town of Stafford is hosting a free “Solarize Stafford” Solar Workshop on Wednesday, December 11 at the town community center. The solar workshop presentation will take place at 7 pm. Residents can learn how this unique program is offering residents significantly discounted solar installations that will reduce monthly utility bills.

The towns chosen installer, Ross Solar, will be present to explain the program and the different financial options to purchase solar, including a no-money down lease option. Local Solarize ambassadors will be there to answer questions and sign people up for a free site survey to see if your home is right for solar.

The Town of Stafford, along with other communities have been selected through a competitive process to participate in Solarize Connecticut, a State-sponsored program through Clean Energy Finance and Investment Authority that combines coordinated town education and outreach efforts with a tiered pricing offer from a pre-selected installer to significantly increase residential solar. The more residents participate in the program, the more the price drops, with all residents receiving the lowest possible price for their installation no matter when the sign up for the program. However, residents must sign a contract by January 28, 2014 to qualify.

Stafford solar ambassador Gene Julian expressed his support for solar, “I love my solar array, my lease payment is less than what I used to pay for electricity and all my electricity comes from the sun, my solar panels have been installed for a little over four years and have worked flawlessly.”

