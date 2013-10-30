Standard Pesticides Failing Against Bed Bugs, Say Industry Scientists -- Related Study Finds Eco-Friendly, All Natural Spray Provides Solution

The plague of bed bug infestation across the nation was a topic of major discussion throughout the whole pest management industry during Pestworld, the global pest control conference, especially the problem of bed bugs’ resistance to common synthetic pesticides. Related study finds EcoRaider, a natural product by Reneotech provides the answer.

Pestworld, the world’s largest pest control convention, closed on Oct 25th in Phoenix. During the week, the plague of bed bug infestation across the nation was a topic of major discussion throughout the industry. Presentations and seminars of the subject were packed with professionals and other practitioners seeking solutions. One of the topics arousing great interest from industry practitioner was bed bugs’ resistance to common synthetic pesticides, which was revealed in a study by scientists from the University of Kentucky’s Department of Entomology.

The study, also recently published in the journal Nature, detailed the defense that bed bugs develop generation to generation against standard insecticides produced to kill them. The paper focuses on the mechanism by which bed bugs have gained resistance to Pyrethroids class insecticides, the most commonly used class of synthetic pesticides. The scientists examined the genome of bed bugs and isolated approximately two dozen different genes that bed bugs have developed to help them survive pesticide treatments. More than 90 percent of bed bug populations studied employed between three and five distinct mechanisms that gave them resistance to common pesticides.

Bed bug resistance to Pyrethroids insecticides is especially worrisome because, in the words of the scientists, “resistance generally confers cross-resistance to other insecticides." Given the rapid spread of bed bug infestations, the ease of unknowingly transporting the small, flat insects and the expense of treating a bed bug outbreak, bed bug resistance to common insecticides is a serious concern. Even more worrying, in the study, treatment of resistant bed bugs with Pyrethroids insecticides inadvertently caused a 60,000-fold increase in the resistance of future generations of bed bugs.

Through genetic analysis of resistant bed bug populations, the scientists identified several ways in which bed bugs gain resistance to Pyrethroids insecticides. Most importantly, bed bugs have developed two distinct mechanisms to increase the conversion of Pyrethroids insecticides into harmless by-products. They also have developed thicker shells to keep the pesticide out in the first place, and genes for creating pumps that remove the pesticides from the bed bugs' cells. Lastly, Pyrethroids insecticides work by disrupting a protein in bed bug neurons, inactivating the neurons and paralyzing the bug. But two special mutations in this target protein have been identified which render the bugs immune to the paralyzing effects even when the pesticide is able to reach its target.

This is certainly disturbing news for the general public that has been relying on both over-the-counter products and professional pest control firms where the Pyrethroids class of ingredients is used to as major bed bug treatment.

“All consumers need to ask and be aware of what their outside service is using,” said Michael Correll, the spokesperson of EcoRaider, a natural treatment recently proven to be very effective on killing bed bugs. “It has been a tremendous burden to treat a home or office for bed bugs and, if the end result is not a complete eradication of the bed bugs, it becomes a very expensive and frustrating experience –one that often has to be repeated.”

Scientists from University of Kentucky state that the goal of their study was “to devise the most effective and sustainable resistance management strategies.” However, the answer might already out in the market where there are products attacking bed bugs in a different manner. Ironically, they are also among the safest insecticides as well. One product, EcoRaider, contains insecticidal compounds found naturally in plants which the plants have developed to help them fight off insect predators. According to Michael Correll from EcoRaider “These natural insecticidal compounds don't target the same protein sodium channel as Pyrethroids, but rather a separate nerve-muscle connector only related to insects. This type of attacking mode exists in the nature after millions years evolution, so bed bugs do not destroy or remove them in the same way as they do to synthetic pesticides”. This suggests the mechanisms of bed bug resistance identified in the study does not effects EcoRaider and EcoRaider will continue to be effective even as synthetic pesticides lose more and more of their ability to destroy bed bugs.

An associated study at the entomology labs of Rutgers University found EcoRaider to be the most effective natural bed bug spray killer available today. While most other natural insecticides fail to eliminate bed bugs, the same study found that EcoRaider has a 100% efficacy rate against bed bugs, with a 90% mortality rate within the first hour.

Not only is EcoRaider effective against resistant and non-resistant bed bugs, it's also all-natural and safe. All of its ingredients meet the FDA's GRAS standards, that is, they are generally recognized as safe for use.

