STL Airport Parking Reviews from Customers Show Greenbee Parking (@greenbeeparking) as One of the Preferred Service Providers for Travelers in St. Louis

Greenbee Parking, a growing airport parking firm, has received high accolades from travelers using the busy St. Louis (STL) airport. The latest STL airport parking reviews show that the young service provider has received kudos for their impeccable service and their affordable rates and deals.

Greenbee Parking, a rising airport parking service, has received rave reviews from travelers using the St. Louis (STL) airport. Despite being a very busy airport, STL has been known for its great customer service and traveler experience. With private players like Greenbee Parking coming into the scene, this experience will be even more enhanced. Now travelers can get great parking spots for their vehicles which are secure and available for very reasonable prices. Greenbee’s multi-level offers are focused at 100% customer comfort and serve both long term and short term customers equally well. The incredibly positive experience has been very well received by travelers using Greenbee’s services which are reflected in the latest STL airport parking reviews (http://www.greenbeeparking.com/MISSOURI/STL/Reviews-of-STL/page.html).

“We feel humbled by the latest STL airport parking reviews and the love and support that our customers have shown us,” said Christine Cooper – Marketing Coordinator, Greenbee Parking. “It is an endorsement for our efforts and further motivation for us to come up with newer and more innovative parking options to serve our customers better.”

Lambert–St. Louis International Airport Parking Information

Lambert–St. Louis International Airport is one of the most well-known terminals in aviation history due to its link with Charles Lindbergh and Albert Bond Lambert, the Olympic medalist after whom it is named. For a very busy airport it is known for its groundbreaking air traffic control and synchronized flights which keep the place hopping and yet smooth round the year. It is the hub for many leading airlines which add to the busy status and its iconic terminal, inspire and designed to emulate John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France show the potential of the airport in future. It has over 250 daily arrivals and departures and connects with over 90 domestic and global destinations. Located strategically close to downtown St. Louis, it sees a high volume of business travel along with the tourist travel round the year which accounted for almost 13 million passengers traveling through the airport in 2011.

Despite these staggering figures, the airport is known for its great traveler experience which has been further enhanced by the advent of players like Greenbee Parking who offer a wider parking opportunity at very reasonable rates. This positive experience is reflected in the latest STL airport parking reviews which also serve as their inspiration to come up with more innovative offers.

The Greenbee Airport Parking Solution

Greenbeeparking.com is the connection between consumers and parking vacancies in close proximity to major airports and seaports. The parking spaces are very affordable because the company has negotiated discounted rates with major hotel chains for the parking spaces that are not currently occupied. Here's how it works.

Greenbee Parking puts the available inventory of parking spaces on their website to be reserved by business and leisure travelers looking for cheap airport parking. This alternative method for finding parking equates to significant savings for the traveler. You can learn more about their offers from (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWLybHNYjYQ) or via the web at (http://www.greenbeeparking.com).

About Greenbee Parking

Greenbee Parking is the nation's most innovative long term parking company, with a new way of making long term parking affordable. The company is rapidly adding new airports to its network.

