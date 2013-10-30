Stryker Hip Recall News: Rottenstein Law Group LLP Answers Most Frequently Asked Questions

The firm actively files Stryker ABG II and Rejuvenate lawsuits on behalf of those who have suffered serious complications allegedly caused by the metal-on-metal hip devices recalled in 2012.

As Stryker hip recall lawsuits progress in federal court in Minnesota and in state courts such as those of New Jersey, the Rottenstein Law Group LLP offers its answers to two of the most frequently asked questions it receives from those looking to file a lawsuit over their metal-on-metal hip implant.

How Much Can I Expect From a Stryker Lawsuit?

It is not yet known what amount anyone would receive should a trial's outcome be in a plaintiff's favor.

The approximately 350 lawsuits in the federal consolidation of cases are in their early stages, according to court documents (In re: Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation; MDL-2441, U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota).

“Parties are still addressing basics such as a leadership structure for plaintiffs’ counsel committees,” said Rochelle Rottenstein, principal of the Rottenstein Law Group LLP. In the New Jersey multicounty consolidation, “the parties are establishing pretrial discovery parameters for about 600 lawsuits.”

Stryker also recently announced, according to an Oct. 23 Wall Street Journal report*, that it was estimating that the cost of litigation for its metal-on-metal ABG II and Rejuvenate hip products will range from $700 million to as much as $1.1 billion. This could refer to damages awards from trials and settlement agreements.

How Long Does It Take for the Stryker Hip Recall Lawsuit to Pay?

“How long it will take for you to receive compensation depends on whether you agree to settle your case out of court or you are given an award after trial,” Rottenstein said. “If you settle out of court, your agreement with Stryker will outline the specifics of payment, including a timeline.”

However, if you receive a court award it gets trickier.

“This can depend on how cooperative the defendant chooses to be,” Rottenstein said. “It could be immediately, but it could also take some time.”

The Rottenstein Law Group LLP represents clients nationally in metal-on-metal hip implant lawsuits. RLG encourages hip implant patients to visit its Stryker hip recall lawsuits FAQ page for more information about Stryker side effects and lawsuits.

Metal poisoning, AKA “metallosis,” is among the most frequently alleged side effects of metal-on-metal hip implants such as the Stryker ABG II and Rejuvenate, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.** The ailment occurs when metal debris from the friction among the implant’s metal components sheds into and accumulates in a patient’s bloodstream.

*online.wsj.com/article/BT-CO-20131023-714444.html

**fda.gov/MedicalDevices/ProductsandMedicalProcedures/ImplantsandProsthetics/MetalonMetalHipImplants/ucm241604.htm

