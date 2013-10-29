Swiss Post Solutions Executive Receives Disability Mentoring Day Award from Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities

Swiss Post Solutions (SPS), a premier provider of business process outsourcing and digitization solutions, is proud to announce that Russ Cusick, Chief People Officer, SPS NA, has received an award from the New York City Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD) for his service to the Disability Mentoring Day program.

Disability Mentoring Day (DMD) is an annual nationwide effort to promote career development for individuals with disabilities through hands-on career exploration on October 16th. Each year, the MOPD recognizes one individual from the non-profit and corporate sectors who has made an outstanding contribution to the success of the mentoring program. Since 2008, Mr. Cusick has been involved in many outreach efforts to connect employees with disabilities to corporations looking to diversify their workforce.

Eric Jackier, DMD Committee Chair and Owner of Enable Enterprises, Inc. said that, “The day we gave the responsibility of the mentoring committee to Russ Cusick was the last day we worried about attracting top mentors.” Mr. Cusick said, “I am honored and humbled to be recognized for a cause I feel so passionately about. SPS has been a true advocate in fostering career development for all employees, and we look forward to continuing to take a leadership role in providing opportunities within this community.”

To support Disability Mentoring Day, and the larger National Disability Employment Awareness Month, SPS hosted mentees from various outreach programs at its headquarter offices in Manhattan, as it has done for the past five years. The mentees participated in site tours, a career day, and took part in a presentation by Dan Moscatiello, CEO North America Swiss Post Solutions.

About Swiss Post Solutions

SPS is a leading provider of solutions for the outsourcing of strategic business processes and offers comprehensive services in document management. SPS' 6,500 employees serve business clients in the areas of insurance, banking, telecommunications, media, retail, energy supply and travel & transportation. Part of the Swiss Post group, SPS is headquartered in Zurich (Switzerland) with an active presence in all important international economic regions.

SPS North America offers a comprehensive suite of business process outsourcing solutions and document management services including the transformation of key business applications from paper to digital documents enabling improved workflow and driving enhanced efficiencies. In the field of outsourced office services, SPS North America provides mailroom management, managed print services, reprographic services, IT helpdesk support, Front of House and reception services. The company has offices in New York City (HQ), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington DC and Toronto, and operates secure document processing centers in Long Island City and Toronto.

