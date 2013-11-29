Teacherboards welcomes Mathew Isherwood on board

Teacherboards is pleased to announce that Mathew Isherwood has joined its ranks. Mathew has had previous experience in running e-commerce for Kooga Rugby Ltd and Jura Products Ltd.

Mathew has had previous experience in running e-commerce for Kooga Rugby Ltd, specialists in rugby protection and training kit and Jura Products Ltd specialists in fully automated bean to cup coffee machines.

His diverse experience in multiple markets will bring a new perspective to Teacherboards and help drive its aspirations to develop its e-commerce channels.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11371113.htm