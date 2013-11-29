The Diamond Vault of Troy Offers the FireMark Princess Cut Diamond

The Diamond Vault of Troy offers the exclusive FireMark diamond. It is offered only in private jewelers and we are one of the few stores in the Midwest to offer it.

The FireMark Princess Cut Diamond is a revolutionary new cut for maximum brilliance. It is a patented princess cut with the brilliance that rivals an ideal Round diamond. The FireMark diamond appears 10% larger than a typical Princess cut of the same carat weight. It has a ideal cut depth that assures you are not paying for the weight you don’t see. Gemological Institute of America, which is the world’s foremost diamond authority, has given it an "excellent" review for Polish and Symmetry. The FireMark is only sold in a limited amount of independent retail jewelers, and not available through the internet or retail chain stores.

The Diamond Vault of Troy is one of those lucky jewelers to have the FireMark. The Diamond Vault of Troy is the only jeweler in Michigan and only one of a few in the Midwest. Located on West Big Beaver Road, the Diamond Vault of Troy has become the most widely and positively reviewed jeweler in the state Michigan. Named Best Jewelry Store by the Detroit Metro Times and winning The Best Of award by The Knot two years in a row, The Diamond Vault is trusted by locals and is known for superior customer service and immense knowledge.

About us

The Diamond Vault of Troy owners, Randall Cole and Timothy Mayer, combine their over 41 years of experience to provide customers with quality service and substantial savings on diamond engagement rings, customer wedding rings, diamond studs, wedding bands, and other beautiful diamond jewelry. The boutique jewelers work closely with clients to create one-of-a-kind, signature pieces and offer free custom engagement rings. In addition to diamonds, the boutique also carries a large selection of fine gems, and as the top buyer of rare and valuable silver and gold coins, can provide free consultations. Customers have given glowing reviews and 5 star ratings on many different websites to show that the Diamond Vault of Troy is their jeweler of choice. Their store is located at the Huntington Bank Building, 801 West Big Beaver Suite 103, Troy, Michigan 48084-5823. For more information, or to contact the Diamond Vault of Troy, visit our website at http://www.diamondvaultoftroy.com.

