The Hood Internet's Entire Album FEAT Is Now Available for Fans to Mashup

MashupDJ allows music fans to instantly create mashups of their favorite tracks; FEAT is the first full album to be added to MashupDJ’s song library.

MashupDJ, the first web and tablet app to enable instant music mashup creation, announced the addition of The Hood Internet’s first original album, FEAT, to its eclectic and robust song library. Starting today, MashupDJ creators can mix any of FEAT’s ten tracks with songs by other famous artists like Barenaked Ladies, New Kids on the Block, Pantera, Passion Pit, and many more, making it the first and only place where anyone can access the duo’s popular stems. Having built a successful career on creating mashups, The Hood Internet is now giving its fans the ability to experience the same power at their own fingertips.

Created by Mowgli, the entertainment technology company behind Songster, MashupDJ allows users to instantly create mashups on an iPad or via the Web in just one click. So anyone, regardless of skill level or creativity, can create professional quality music and feel like part of the creative process with artists they love. Creators can also share and promote their mixes with friends via MashupDJ’s song stream and on Facebook, further spreading the word about their favorite music. Fans are now able to touch the music – literally – by blending artists’ songs together with a swipe of their finger, fostering a stronger connection between listeners and artists.

“The Hood Internet came up by sampling known material from hundreds of different artists. When we released our album FEAT on Decon Records in 2012, we felt the right way to continue the artistic process was to have all the album's songs remixed, which resulted in the FEAT Remixes collection. With the entire FEAT album now available for remixing on MashupDJ, fans can help us take that artistic process one iteration further,” said the group. “We're looking forward to hearing people's interpretations of the songs!”

“We think music lovers can be one of the first beneficiaries as social networks make it easier than ever for people to connect and collaborate,” said Marshall Seese, Jr., CEO and founder of Mowgli. “The Hood Internet is clearly aware of this, and we’re honored to help them foster a deeper connect with their fans while promoting music creation from the artist in everyone. Who knows, maybe we’ll see FEAT Remixes 2 on MashupDJ!”

To begin mashing up songs by The Hood Internet and others today, download the free app in the App Store or visit http://www.mashupdj.com/artist/thehoodinternet.

About The Hood Internet

A mash-up crew who came to fame thanks to their genre-jumping mixes, the Hood Internet were formed in Chicago after members Aaron Brink (ABX) and Steve Reidell (STV SLV) both moved to the city with fresh college diplomas. They met in the indie band May or May Not, but after hearing mash-up DJs like Girl Talk and Them Jeans, they headed straight for the laptop and began combining Lil Wayne with Modest Mouse, Swizz Beatz with Deerhoof, and R. Kelly with Jens Lekman. Initial results were uploaded to the Hood Internet blog in 2007 and it didn’t take long for the music to explode. Right-click downloads quickly ticked into the thousands and by the end of the year New York Magazine had featured the band. The Hood Internet Mixtape, Vol. 1 also landed in 2007, while 2008’s mixtape The Hood Internet vs Chicago landed on some media year-end Top Ten lists, including Current TV’s. For music not released in any traditional format, it was a milestone, as it was in 2009 when the Ting Tings performed their song “Shut Up and Let Me Go” live with a bit of Estelle’s “American Boy” in the middle, a nod to the Hood Internet’s mash-up mix of the songs. In 2010 the group got some cool corporate sponsorship when the New York City streetwear brand Mishka sponsored their Trillwave mixtape. In 2012, the Hood Internet moved beyond the mash-up with their debut studio album, FEAT. Released by the Decon label, FEAT featured a wide range of guests including Black Moth Super Rainbow’s Tobacco, AC Newman, and Kid Static.

About Mowgli

Founded in 2011, Mowgli is an entertainment technology company based around the simple concept of connecting people through social creation. Its cofounders Marshall Seese, Jr., Adam Kunz and Mike VanBeneden developed their proprietary audio platform technology, the MASHER audio engine, to simplify complex music creation tools into online and mobile products accessible to anyone. For more information, please visit http://www.mowgli.co.

