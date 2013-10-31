The New Jersey Counseling Association Elects Jason Heymer of Flanders as President for the Upcoming Year

The New Jersey Counseling Association has elected a counselor from Northwestern New Jersey as President of their organization for 2013-14. Jason Heymer, LPC, who has a practice called Complete Counseling Services in Flanders, is currently laying out plans for the coming year.

In five short years, Flanders-based counselor Jason Heymer has gone from attending his first New Jersey Counseling Association conference to being elected as their President for 2013-14. He is currently in the process of planning for the coming year, but the main goal is to advocate for professional counselors in New Jersey.

"If I could accomplish one thing this year, it would be to get the message out to New Jersey residents about Licensed Professional Counselors. We are lucky to have so many experienced, highly skilled mental health professionals in this state," said Mr. Heymer.

Like many LPC's, he attends the yearly NJCA conference to complete his required continuing education credits for the year, learn new techniques from industry experts and network with fellow clinicians. This year, he is helping to plan it. Along with the other Board members, Mr. Heymer is working to assemble an impressive line-up of speakers for 2014.

The New Jersey Counseling Association is a state branch of the American Counseling Association. The NJCA mission is to advance the counseling profession through professional development for counselors and students, as well provide education to the public about licensed counselors in New Jersey.

Jason Heymer, LPC provides counseling services at his office in Flanders. (http://www.CompleteCounseling.net)

