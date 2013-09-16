THINK PINK Zumbathon to Be Held at Big Al's Family Fitness

Charity event for Breast Cancer awareness will take place this month.

Big Al’s Family Fitness is pleased to announce they are partnering with Pink S.H.O.E.S., Inc. to host THINK PINK Zumbathon. The event will take place on Saturday, September 21 from 1-3 p.m.

Evita Marrow, a licensed Zumba instructor will be leading the Zumbathon for an exhilarating Zumba Fitness experience.

Participants can enjoy the THINK PINK Zumbathon for a small donation of only $10. All tickets must be purchased in advance. If supporters cannot make the event on Sept. 21, they are still encouraged to make a 100 percent tax deductible donation in support of breast cancer awareness. To purchase tickets, call 516-993-6131 or 631-671-5746. Space is extremely limited, be sure to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

Pink S.H.O.E.S., Inc. is a 501(c)3 charity organization. The charity was founded in June 2011 by friends, La’Kesha Jackson, a breast cancer survivor, and Ganesa Taylor. Their mission is to raise awareness by educating and promoting early detection to young women 40 and under. For more information about Pink S.H.O.E.S., Inc. please visit their website at http://www.pinkshoesinc.org.

For more information on Big Al’s Family Fitness membership options and the numerous fitness and training classes offered, visit their website.

About the company:

Big Al's Family Fitness is a fitness facility centrally located in the heart of Amityville N.Y. The club itself has been in the Amityville community for over 13 years. Their goal is to help the community live a long, happy and healthy lifestyle. They provide endless amenities to help aide in the fitness journey of their members. Big Al’s is non corporate in that they are less concerned with a profit and loss statement and more concerned with the overall well being of patrons. Their 40,000 square foot gym has everything their customers could possibly need to get in shape and stay healthy. Check out everything Big Al’s has to offer by visiting the website: http://www.bigalsfamilyfitness.com.

