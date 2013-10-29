Through the Eyes of an Immigrant: It's Not Easy

Rose documents trials and triumphs after her journey from Guyana to America, in recently released book.

Is the American dream always worth the struggle? Ask an immigrant.

Immigration reform is an ongoing topic in the United States. It’s the white elephant in the room. Some believe it will boost the economic recovery, while others feel immigration leads to depressed wages and is a drag on the economy.

For Adrianna Rose, just 2,545 miles stood between her and the American dream: the distance from Guyana to New York City. The quest for freedom, however, soon revealed a new life of financial insecurity, struggles as a single parent, endures spousal abuse and the faces the challenges of caretaking elderly parents. Is the American dream worth it after all?

“Trapped in the Middle” by Adrianna Rose is one woman’s tell-all memoir, detailing her journey from the village of Beterverwagting in Guyana, South America to the United States and the challenges created by her new life.

“My plan was to complete the journal, make copies and give them to my family members so that they would have an understanding of my struggles,” Rose said. “But something kept bugging me. Hopefully my story can be inspirational to many people all over the world, both young and old.”

About the Author:

Adrianna Rose is a South American immigrant, now living in Florida. She has worked as a registered nurse for more than 30 years, helping others develop healthier lifestyles. She is remarried and the proud mother of one daughter.

