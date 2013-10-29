TJ Walsh Joins Team at George Johnson Insurance

TJ Walsh is the new employee of George Johnson Insurance, and will be focusing on commercial insurance.

TJ Walsh has joined the team at George Johnson Insurance and brings a sales background to the company.

Walsh will focus on commercial insurance, and attend the New Producer School of Selective Insurance for two weeks in Branchville, N.J.

Previously, he served as a market manager for American Credit Acceptance, and also worked in sales for Dixie Tire & Automotive. Prior to that, he served as the head golf professional at the Country Club of Spartanburg. He completed his education at Coastal Carolina University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in business marketing in 2004. Walsh is also a Board member of the First Tee of Spartanburg.

George Johnson Insurance is located at 314 South Pine St., Building 300, Spartanburg, S.C. It services all insurance needs, including business insurance, commercial insurance, and homeowners insurance. It was founded on a philosophy of offering personal, professional service. Currently, it employs 14 insurance specialists who serve over 3,500 individuals and families and 1,000 businesses in Spartanburg County. It uses a state-of-the-art computerized rating system that instantly compares rates of competing insurance companies for the same coverage so that it can offer the best possible rates.

About the Company

At George Johnson Insurance, they are proud of the fact that they have been an independent insurance agency in the community for more than 60 years. As an independent agent, they operate with the utmost integrity and professionalism. They take the time to learn about specific insurance needs and then recommend the right insurance program for customers.

To speak with one of their agents, please call 864-585-2256 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday. George Johnson Insurance can also be reached by fax at 864-327-1867 or e-mail.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Business-Insurance/Spartanburg/prweb11279795.htm