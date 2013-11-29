Torrance Moving Company Offers Tips for Packing a Kitchen

Melrose Moving Company (http://www.melrosemoving.us), announces new blog, “Is Packing a Kitchen An Exhausting Activity? Check Our Tips!”

Melrose Moving Company has released a blog offering tips that will packing a kitchen a lot easier!

Packing a kitchen is a complicated process which requires a lot of planning, organizing and hard work. A kitchen contains heavy appliances, furniture and fragile items too, all of which have to be properly packed. Clients who want to packed their kitchen as fast as possible should get hire professional movers in Torrance.

Planning ahead is very important when packing a kitchen. Good organizing can save clients many hours of tiring and exhausting packing. The kitchen should be one of the last rooms to pack. Clients need to start packing smaller items first like dishes and silverware. Fragile items should be packed in secured boxes and wrapped in protective material like paper or bubble wrap. This will prevent dishes and other glass objects fro clinking unto each other and cracking.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After clients finish packing smaller objects, they should start cleaning the rest of the furniture and bigger appliances. The floors should also be cleaned. It is advisable to push heavy objects rather than lift them. In order to reduce friction and make the job easier, floors have to be cleaned and prepared.

Clients often forget to pack an essential box, which is a box containing supplies needed to survive a night or two in an unfurnished house or apartment. Many moving companies in Torrance remind people that this “safety kit” is very important especially for residential relocation. This box should contain a few blankets, some essential dishes, soap and other hygiene items, a lantern, a book and other things that may be necessary. Clients are advised to keep this box somewhere close for easy access.

“Professional movers in Torrance can help people safely pack their kitchen at an affordable price! Clients can save a lot of money by calling a moving company!” said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director for Melrose Moving.

Melrose Moving Company is a Los Angeles-based residential and commercial moving company. Originally established in 1999, and has been so popular that the owner started various other moving companies, such as 1 Los Angeles Movers, Movers Los Angeles, and Los Angeles Commercial Movers, all of which are operated by Melrose Moving. The moving company is licensed by the Public Utility Commission (PUC), and has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Melrose Moving accepts cash, checks, credit cards, and Paypal.

For more information, click on http://movingcompanytorrance.com. Call now: 1.800.431.3920.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/torrancemovingcompany/melrosemovers/prweb11378845.htm