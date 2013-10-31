Travelwire.com Partner with Essex County College to Help With Student Retention by Awarding All Inclusive Vacation to Students

An all inclusive vacation to Sunset Beach Resort in Jamaica, was presented to Dean Marva Mackat by Travelwire.com and will be awarded at the two-year schools follow-up rally in Spring 2014. The partnership between Travelwire.com and Essex County College shows the commitment Travelwire.com has for education and the students communities.

Travelwire.com is partnering with Essex County College (ECC), a community college in Newark, NJ, to delivery an all inclusive trip to Jamaica as an incentive for students who commit to graduate within three years.

The partnership was announced during a campus-wide Completion Rally Oct. 17 that attracted some 500 students who signed a "Completion Pledge" as part of an exciting retention initiative developed by the school's Office of Recruitment & Retention.

The all inclusive vacation trip to Sunset Beach Resort in Jamaica, revealed by retention Dean Marva Mackat the packed rally, will be awarded at the two-year schools follow-up rally in Spring 2014. To quality, students must be registered for the Spring semester and submit a creative 30 second video touting what keeps them motivated to completing their degree at ECC within three years. Their peers will select the winning entry.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Travelwire.com founder Oliver Huie was on hand for the announcement of the trip that was announced to a beaming and cheering gathering of college freshmen and sophomores.

Faculty, administrators and community leaders, who had also signed a "Commitment to Help Pledge," were also in attendance. The "Commitment to Help Pledge" includes a promise to informing students about college support networks and resources to aid their completion, and reaching out to students in need by encouraging, nurturing and guiding them towards completion.

The pledges are part of the ECC's Completion Project, a branded initiative designed to create a culture of completion at the college and improve the college's low graduation rate. The program provides additional resources to help students achieve their goals and use various incentives to encourage students to accomplish institutional milestones. These incentives have included simple things such as hot chocolate, movie tickets and bookstore paraphernalia to bigger ticket items such as I pads, flat screen tv’s, and tuition scholarships.

"Just as Travelwire is committed to providing travelers with the most affordable travel deals that allows them a complete travel experience, we are committed to make a difference in the life of the community, especially education. The Completion Project was a perfect for us. Like these students have pledged to stay motivated and inspired to complete their degree, Travelwire is always inspired to find the best travel deals for our customers."

Travelwire's all-inclusive trip to Montego Bay Jamaica serves as the grand incentive for our "Completers", said Michael Wattkis, director of social media for the Retention Project. "We provide all types of exciting incentives for our students, including movie tickets and tuition scholarships, but the Travelwire trip to Jamaica is the granddaddy of them all. We are excited about this partnership.

ECC serves about 13,000 at its main Newark campus and its growing satellite campus in West Caldwell. The downtown campus neighbors both the NJIT and Rutgers Newark campuses.

About Travelwire, Inc.

Travelwire, Inc. is a provider of vacation packages to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central American destinations. Travelwire has been recognized as the leader in providing memorable vacation experiences to thousands of travelers to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

With Travelwire there are no hidden fees, we offer travel insurance and the best customer support guaranteed.

Through our partnerships with major travel providers worldwide, we are also able to offer competitive low price deals on airline seats, hotel rooms, car rental, Activities and Cruises.

"If you have a unique travel experience in mind, let Travelwire plan it for you."

For more information or to make a reservation visit http://www.travelwire.com, or call toll-free 1-877-293-9473 or 1-718-766-9995

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11284028.htm