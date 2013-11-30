Tri Nations Wine Launches Website

Tri Nations Wine has now launched a website providing information about a program that will prove to be invaluable to wine countries interested in participating. The Tri Nations Wine Challenge has been in effect since 2003 and offers wine producing countries the opportunity to compete and become known as a top-notch area pertaining to the production of fine wine.

Participating countries are requested to contribute 100 wines for judging, and the categories will include Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Unique Whites, Unique Reds, Dessert Wine, and Bordeaux Blends. The competition consists of five judges from each participating country, and winning countries will have the honor of being known as an area that produces high quality wine for many to enjoy. It is a great way for up and coming countries to become well known pertaining to the production of fine wine.

The website gives information about the Tri Nations Wine Challenge, some of the main varietals that comprise the lineup for judging purposes, and how the actual judging takes place. The site also provides visitors with an opportunity to learn about the benefits of the program and how it can greatly enhance the ability of new world wine producing countries to become well known among wine connoisseurs and all those who enjoy the best.

The wine challenge will ensure that all entries are of the highest quality and will greatly enhance the experience of enjoying fine wine. With various countries offering the best that is available through the competition, there is no doubt that many wonderful and exciting achievements in the production of wine will come to fruition.

Website visitors will want to take a few moments to read over the information that the site provides about the Tri Nations Wine Challenge. It is an exhilarating event as well as a very productive way to bring about the creation of the best in wine that various countries have to offer. Unique wines will become available to the public through the competition, and countries will have the opportunity to showcase exquisite talents in wine production.

The newly launched website will bring a great deal of attention to the Tri Nations Wine Challenge, enabling more countries to participate in a competition that can create a prestigious name pertaining to the production of fine wine. It will be well worth a visit to the site to learn about the many benefits of the Challenge.

