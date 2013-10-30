True Office Appoints Enterprise Software Veteran, Joe LeBas, as President

Former President of Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) leader, BWise, will drive enterprise growth and expand market share.

True Office, the company that delivers gamified training software and analytics across organizational compliance and risk management and professional development, today announces the appointment of Joe LeBas as President. Mr LeBas brings a wide range of experience from heading some of the world’s leading GRC and enterprise software companies to his role at True Office, where he will play a key role in multiplying the company’s early growth and success.

“We are delighted to add a focused and experienced operating executive to our management team. Joe shares our vision of enabling enterprises to deliver and measure training initiatives that have a direct bearing on business performance and improved outcomes,” said Adam Sodowick, Founder and CEO, True Office. “Joe has a long, successful track record of transforming markets through new technologies. This experience combined with Joe’s understanding of the unique challenges and benefits of the GRC space will help us to progress our growth plans with even greater vigor.”

Commenting on his appointment, Joe LeBas, President, True Office said, “In just a short time, True Office has disrupted a business critical, yet often inert, organizational requirement. I’m pleased to be joining True Office at a time when its market and sales are growing rapidly. I believe that my passion for helping companies maximize the return from their risk, compliance and technology strategies is a great fit for building on True Office’s successes to date.”

Prior to joining True Office, Joe built and led North American operations for GRC software forerunner, BWise, and was instrumental in its successful acquisition by the NASDAQ OMX Group in 2012. Prior to BWise, Joe built enterprise search engine firm Vivisimo into a worldwide leader, culminating in its acquisition by IBM as a core component of the IBM Big Data strategy. Previously, Joe helped to grow PolyServe, a startup infrastructure software company, which was later acquired by Hewlett-Packard to fuel its storage virtualization portfolio.

About True Office

True Office is the industry pioneer in impactful, “gamified” training software applied to compliance & risk management, professional development and customer proficiency.

The company’s solutions enable global organizations to educate stakeholders more effectively by transforming complex policies and concepts into understandable meaning, all the while harnessing powerful insight and actionable data to drive organizational change.

Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and London, True Office has powered business critical initiatives for global enterprises including the Financial Services, Media, and Transportation industries, amongst others. The company has been awarded for innovation by organizations such as Computerworld, the British Consulate, and the Partnership for New York City Fund, and has been featured prominently in the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and the BBC.

